New Zealand vs England: Day two of first Test in a nutshell

3:22 Highlights from day two of the first Test between New Zealand and England at Bay Oval in Mount Maunganui. Highlights from day two of the first Test between New Zealand and England at Bay Oval in Mount Maunganui.

Ben Stokes falls to a stunning slip catch, Mitchell Santner springs from the crowd to remove Jos Buttler and England's reckless batting. Here's the pick of the action from day two at Bay Oval...

England seamer Sam Curran claimed the prized wicket of Kane Williamson for 51 as New Zealand faltered to 144-4 on day two of the first Test to trail by 209 runs, writes Oli Burley.

Moment of the Day

England were cruising with Ben Stokes moving relentlessly towards a century, it seemed, when Ross Taylor stuck out his right hand to take a stunning catch at first slip to remove the all-rounder for 91.

0:41 Here's how Ben Stokes fell to a spectacular Ross Taylor catch Here's how Ben Stokes fell to a spectacular Ross Taylor catch

It was a moment of brilliant skill that not only made partial amends for Taylor dropping Stokes on 63 the previous evening, but one that set the tone for a profitable morning session for the hosts. Revived, New Zealand went on to claim four wickets in 21 balls and demolish England aspirations of posting a first innings total of 400 or more.

Stats of the Day

England have not passed 350 when batting first in an away Test since Perth in 2017. #NZvEng — The CricViz Analyst (@cricvizanalyst) November 21, 2019

In Tests in 2019, only Ben Stokes, Joe Denly and Rory Burns have faced more balls per dismissal than Jack Leach. #NZvEng pic.twitter.com/xlhhLKO2RI — The CricViz Analyst (@cricvizanalyst) November 21, 2019

Talking Point

Should every fielder be on the field of play before a bowler starts his run up? The question was raised after Mitchell Santner, with admirable athleticism and timing it has to be said, leapt back from the crowd where he was signing autographs to catch Jos Buttler at deep backward point in the nick of time.

0:35 Buttler is caught in the deep by Santner, but where did he spring from? Buttler is caught in the deep by Santner, but where did he spring from?

Buttler made no remonstration at his dismissal but you have to wonder whether he - or indeed any batsman, for that matter - can be entirely sure where the fielders are placed if they are not actually on the field of play once the bowler has begun their run-up. It may be that it simply makes things more fun and certainly it keeps everyone - spectators and commentators alike - on their toes.

Tweets of the Day

Just realised England are resuming on 241. The same score both sides made in the World Cup Final and the same total England made in the T20I when Malan made his ton.



There's going to be a tie in this series, isn't there. #NZvEng — Patrick Noone (@patnoonecricket) November 21, 2019

This New England side not so different from the old one it seems. Just lost four wickets for 18 in 21 balls — Simon Wilde (@swildecricket) November 21, 2019

What they said

Rob Key on England's first innings: "They just haven't been ruthless. When you are on that quest to become the No 1 side in Test cricket, you have to take charge. England had New Zealand, and the bowlers in particular, under pressure with Stokes and Pope at the crease; they could have ground them into the ground but they let them in."

David Lloyd on England's batting: "England should have got a lot more than 350. I think England got a little bit reckless again. Ollie Pope chased one that he did well to reach and Ben Stokes charged down the pitch, fancying Southee, and suddenly four wickets have gone. We've seen it before."

Michael Atherton on the state of the Test: "You can talk about the hit at the end (Nicholls being struck by Archer), but I think because they got Williamson and Taylor, those wickets of two great New Zealand batsmen mean it was England's day."

