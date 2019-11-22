Sky Cricket Podcast: Don't criticise Ben Stokes for dismissal, says Nasser Hussain

Ben Stokes was out for 91 after charging Tim Southee

Don't criticise Ben Stokes for failing to make a hundred against New Zealand.

Those are the words of Nasser Hussain on The Cricket Debate after Stokes charged down the wicket and slashed Tim Southee to a leaping Ross Taylor at slip to fall nine runs short of a ninth Test ton.

Stokes' dismissal triggered a collapse of four wickets for 18 runs as England - who eventually made 353 all out - tumbled from 277-4 to 295-8.

"I would say that in general Stokes has made the right decision," Hussain said of the England all-rounder.

"Every time someone gets out it looks bad but what you want is for Stokes to still have that positive attacking mindset that he has had over the last year or two.

Stokes was caught brilliantly at slip by Taylor on day two of the first Test at Mount Maunganui

"You don't want to be holding back these special talents and say 'next time, just sit in.' That's not how you make cricketers like Ben Stokes."

New Zealand closed on 144-4 - a deficit of 209 runs - after Sam Curran struck late in the day to remove Kiwi captain Kane Williamson for 51.

Highlights from day two of the first Test between New Zealand and England at Bay Oval in Mount Maunganui

Stewart and Hussain discussed Curran's role in the England side on The Cricket Debate, as well as the following topics…

- Why is Jack Leach below Jofra Archer in the batting order?

- Why Jos Buttler needs to show more faith in England's tail

- How New Zealand mirror their captain with their discipline and composure

- If Williamson is the most technically-correct player in world cricket

- How Ollie Pope is a 'special talent' as well as a quick learner

- What size lead will England be eyeing on day three?

