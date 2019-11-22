Sam Curran says Kane Williamson wicket his favourite for England

2:53 Nasser Hussain says England should make Sam Curran a fixture in their side as he continues to produce 'game-changing' performances. Nasser Hussain says England should make Sam Curran a fixture in their side as he continues to produce 'game-changing' performances.

England seamer Sam Curran says the wicket of Kane Williamson on day two of the first Test is his most cherished international scalp to date.

The left-armer dismissed the New Zealand captain for 51 with a delivery that reared up off a docile pitch as the Kiwis closed on 144-4 to trail by 209.

Curran - who also trapped Tom Latham lbw for eight - had earlier been pinned leg before by Tim Southee for a golden duck in England's 353 all out and revealed he was eager to atone with the ball.

Asked whether Williamson's wicket was his best yet, the Surrey seamer said: "Because it's so recent, it probably is. I'm sure there are other moments but off the top of my head [I can't think of any]."

"He's a world-class player so it's nice to say that I've got him out, but the main thing is that we've got their best player out and now we get into the middle order.

"We're pretty pleased with the way the day ended. With a few more rolls in the morning, the wicket may start being a bit uneven.

"Fingers crossed that will suit us and it gets worse as the game goes on because, most likely, we'll be bowling last.

"We obviously want to be batting as soon as we can and get a big, big lead. It's going to be an exciting game."

Curran admitted to being "a bit down" after his duck - which came amid England losing four wickets for 18 runs - but was then determined to contribute on a pitch perhaps not suited to his style of bowling.

"There were a few players saying 'let's get up for this' because I was a bit down but I think that's just natural. I finished the day a lot happier than I was at 12.30pm!" added the 21-year-old.

"I just want to contribute with bat and ball - I couldn't get any runs but I can hopefully contribute with a few wickets in the first innings.

"I'm a very competitive person so I like to get in the battle even on a wicket that may not suit me or when I play against bowling that is putting me under pressure.

"If you're just going to sit back and let them do things against you, I feel I won't succeed."

