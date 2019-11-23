Michael Atherton says England struggles on day three of first Test 'very odd'

England trail New Zealand by 41 runs after a frustrating third day in the first Test at Bay Oval in Mount Maunganui

Michael Atherton described England's efforts on day three of the first Test against New Zealand as "very odd" as the Black Caps built a first-innings lead.

With New Zealand beginning the day 144-4, still trailing by some 209 runs, England will have had hopes of securing a commanding lead themselves but, after taking only two wickets in the day, the tourists now trail by 41 as the Kiwis closed on 394-6, with BJ Watling (119no) scoring a fine hundred.

Atherton believes a 'flat' looking England missed a big opportunity in the morning session, criticising the use of Jofra Archer.

"I thought it was a very odd day from England," Atherton told Ian Ward at the close of play. "England had their chance in the morning; they didn't bowl Archer at the start of the day, despite what happened yesterday evening when he clonked Henry Nicholls on the head.

"I thought that was odd. To then not bowl him with the second new ball after lunch - after a 40-minute break and a refresh - I thought that was odd too.

"Not that Archer can do all the bowling, but to not bowl at the key times was strange.

"And Ben Stokes, we understand, is fully fit and so for him to bowl only four overs before tea - when you're looking for something to happen and he is one of those players - I thought that was odd.

"And England just looked a bit flat in the morning, a bit lethargic, when it was a day to really try and grab the game."

Atherton was, however, reluctant blame captain Joe Root for his use of Archer and urged that people need to "measure their expectations" of the 24-year-old fast bowler who is playing in only the fifth Test of his fledgling career.

"Captains will see things differently. There are many ways to skin a cat, and you can never say as a pundit or a commentator 'you have to do it this way'," added Atherton.

"Certainly, with the second new ball, you can see logic behind the decision. [Sam] Curran has got the breeze, he's a swing bowler, and if you don't give him the new ball, is he going to swing it later on?

Sam Curran bowled ahead of Jofra Archer to start the day and with the second new ball

"It's not the way I would have gone, but you can certainly understand that logic.

"I just thought it was stranger at the start of the day. You put yourself in Nicholls' shoes overnight, what's he going to be thinking about? He's going to be thinking about Archer and the ringing blow to his head.

"But we have to measure our expectations as well. It can't just be a case of throwing the ball to Archer and he's the man who is going to get wickets.

"We also have to measure our expectations about the pace he can bowl. It's not easy to run up and bowl 150kmph every time he bowls.

Jofra Archer has gone wicketless through 30 overs so far in the Test match

"But there are key situations where you want him to bowl and I thought England missed those today.

"Suddenly, they find themselves in a pretty sticky situation. You could sense that frustration developing during the day.

"But that's the point I'm making really. They missed their opportunity at the start of the day and, when you miss your opportunities, good sides - and this is a very good, hard-grafting New Zealand team - they are going to make you pay for it."

