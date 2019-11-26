Ben Stokes up to ninth in ICC Test batting rankings, Joe Root drops out of top 10
Ben Stokes has climbed up to a career-high ninth in the ICC Test batting rankings, but England captain Joe Root has dropped out of the top 10 for the first time since August 2014.
Stokes, who has been nominated for the Sports Personality of the Year award, has scored the third-highest number of runs in 2019, behind only Australia's Steve Smith and India's Mayank Agarwal.
He is also third in the all-rounder rankings.
However, Root has slipped down the batting rankings after a disappointing year.
He has scored 548 runs from 10 Tests in 2019 with an average of 27.40. In England's first-Test innings defeat to New Zealand he scored two and 11.
ICC batting Test rankings top 10
|Player
|Rating
|Steve Smith (Aus)
|931
|Virat Kohli (Ind)
|928
|Kane Williamson (NZ)
|877
|Cheteshwar Pujara (Ind)
|791
|Ajinkya Rahane (Ind)
|759
|Henry Nicholls (NZ)
|744
|Dimuth Karunaratne (SL)
|723
|Tom Latham (NZ)
|707
|Ben Stokes (Eng)
|704
|Mayank Agarwal (Ind)
|700
Root, who was the world's top-ranked batsman in 2015, said blaming the captaincy, which he took over in July 2017, was an "easy excuse", but admitted his form has dropped.
"I've had a rough time in terms of scores," he said after the defeat to New Zealand. "I'm working hard. You have to go through a bit of a dip. The fact I'm captain, it's an easy excuse to use.
"I'm going to have to keep trusting my game ... I must not overthink things and just try to find that rhythm which allows me to get my innings off and running."
