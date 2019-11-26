Ben Stokes up to ninth in ICC Test batting rankings, Joe Root drops out of top 10

Ben Stokes has enjoyed a positive year with the bat for England

Ben Stokes has climbed up to a career-high ninth in the ICC Test batting rankings, but England captain Joe Root has dropped out of the top 10 for the first time since August 2014.

Stokes, who has been nominated for the Sports Personality of the Year award, has scored the third-highest number of runs in 2019, behind only Australia's Steve Smith and India's Mayank Agarwal.

He is also third in the all-rounder rankings.

2:12 Graham Onions and Alec Stewart agree that Joe Root should remain as England captain - but believe he must focus on rediscovering his batting form Graham Onions and Alec Stewart agree that Joe Root should remain as England captain - but believe he must focus on rediscovering his batting form

However, Root has slipped down the batting rankings after a disappointing year.

He has scored 548 runs from 10 Tests in 2019 with an average of 27.40. In England's first-Test innings defeat to New Zealand he scored two and 11.

ICC batting Test rankings top 10 Player Rating Steve Smith (Aus) 931 Virat Kohli (Ind) 928 Kane Williamson (NZ) 877 Cheteshwar Pujara (Ind) 791 Ajinkya Rahane (Ind) 759 Henry Nicholls (NZ) 744 Dimuth Karunaratne (SL) 723 Tom Latham (NZ) 707 Ben Stokes (Eng) 704 Mayank Agarwal (Ind) 700

Root, who was the world's top-ranked batsman in 2015, said blaming the captaincy, which he took over in July 2017, was an "easy excuse", but admitted his form has dropped.

"I've had a rough time in terms of scores," he said after the defeat to New Zealand. "I'm working hard. You have to go through a bit of a dip. The fact I'm captain, it's an easy excuse to use.

"I'm going to have to keep trusting my game ... I must not overthink things and just try to find that rhythm which allows me to get my innings off and running."

