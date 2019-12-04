Eoin Morgan and Heather Knight named as London Spirit captains for The Hundred

Eoin Morgan and Heather Knight will captain London Spirit

England captain Eoin Morgan has been named as the captain of the London Spirit men's team for The Hundred, while Heather Knight will lead the women's team.

Morgan led England to victory at the World Cup in the summer and is England's top run-scorer in one-day internationals and international T20s.

He has been confirmed as men's captain for London Spirit in The Hundred, which is the ECB's new 100-ball competition that will see eight teams competing against each other across seven cities between July 17 and August 15, live on Sky Sports Cricket.

"I can't wait to get started as captain of the London Spirit men's team," he said. "It's going to be a hugely exciting new competition and I'm looking forward to being a part of it.

"The draft went fantastically well for us and we have an outstanding squad with the likes of Mark Wood, Mohammad Nabi and Dan Lawrence in our team.

"As a player and a captain I am always looking for ways to improve and it's clear from speaking to Shane [Warne, London Spirit men's head coach] - who has an amazing cricket brain, about everything from tactics in this new competition to how to get the best from our squad - that this is an exciting opportunity to take cricket forward."

The Hundred will start on July 17, 2020, with the London Spirit men's team kicking off their campaign at Edgbaston against Birmingham Phoenix on July 18.

Eoin Morgan will lead London Spirit's men's team

The women's competition starts on July 22, with London Spirit starting against Northern Superchargers on July 23.

Trevor Griffin has been named as the head coach of the women's team and Knight, who led England to their fourth Women's World Cup win in 2017, will be the captain.

Knight and Griffin worked together at Western Storm in the Kia Super League.

"I'm really looking forward to captaining the London Spirit women's team in The Hundred next year," said Knight.

"With the new format there's going to be the chance to have a real tactical input as a captain and I'm excited to work that out and also bring together a new team in a new competition.

"It's also brilliant that Trevor has been announced as coach, I really enjoyed working with him in the KSL and hopefully we can have more success together.

"Our team is now really beginning to take shape, having also recently signed Deandra Dottin. I'm looking forward to working with her, Trevor and the rest of the squad once they're confirmed."

