England's Stuart Broad, Jofra Archer and Jack Leach getting over illness, says Graham Thorpe

Stuart Broad, Jofra Archer and Jack Leach are on the mend after playing no part in England's Test warm-up against South Africa A due to illness, says Graham Thorpe.

Seamers Broad and Archer and spinner Leach have been quarantined from the rest of the squad but did take part in a net session in Benoni on Saturday afternoon.

All three players have yet to bowl in a match on tour, having also missed the two-day friendly against a South Africa Invitational XI, but batting coach Thorpe hopes they will make the opening Test against the Proteas, which is live on Sky Sports Cricket from 7am on Boxing Day.

"I would say they are going in the right direction but I suppose the downside is the lack of match time for those guys. We will have to keep assessing them leading into the Test," Thorpe told Sky Sports.

"The seamers got a lot of miles under their legs in the last Test in New Zealand so we have to factor in how they feel physically and how much you feel they are confident going in to a Test and performing well for five days."

Leach was left out of the second Test in New Zealand - in a series England lost 1-0 - as Joe Root opted for a five-pronged pace attack in Hamilton.

Broad has been battling a virus in South Africa

Thorpe expects the seamers to do the brunt of the work against South Africa and hopes the extra pace in the pitches can aid the tourists' attack.

"You are going to look at statistics and what has worked well on those grounds in the past and, as you can tell from New Zealand, we are trying to look at all options on all surfaces," added Thorpe.

"You have a certain period with the Kookaburra ball when you can attack and then if the pitch doesn't offer you as much then what is your point of difference as a seam bowler?

"With Ben Stokes it can be a lot of short-pitched bowling

"On South African surfaces you generally get a little bit more carry - and that is something Jimmy Anderson will benefit from."

James Anderson is fit and firing again for England, says Thorpe

Anderson is fit again after overcoming the calf injury that saw him limp out of the opening Ashes Test at Edgbaston in August and then miss the tour of New Zealand, with England's leading Test wicket-taker in line to play his 150th Test at Centurion.

"It's phenomenal," Thorpe said about Anderson's longevity. "Jimmy was just coming into the side on my last tour in 2004 and he is still here 15 years later still performing.

"It's great to have him back as he is very skilful, keeps it very tight and creates opportunities."

