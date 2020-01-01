Jofra Archer unable to bowl in England nets ahead of second Test due to sore elbow

Jofra Archer has taken 30 wickets at 27.40 in his Test career to date

England fast bowler Jofra Archer is a doubt for the second Test against South Africa after he was unable to bowl during practice due to a sore right elbow.

Archer recovered from illness before the series to return 5-102 in the first Test at Centurion, which the tourists lost by 107 runs.

The 24-year-old was able to bat in the nets on Wednesday and also took part in fielding drills but has less than 48 hours to recover for the Newlands Test, which begins on Friday on Sky Sports Cricket.

More to follow…

