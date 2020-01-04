Stuart Broad and James Anderson lead England fightback in Cape Town

1:47 Best of the action from the second morning of the Cape Town Test Best of the action from the second morning of the Cape Town Test

England hit back with three wickets before lunch after being bowled out for 269 on the second morning in Cape Town.

After adding just seven to their overnight total at Newlands, the tourists came out firing and two wickets for Stuart Broad (2-12) and one for James Anderson (1-22) reduced South Africa to 60-3 at the interval.

Anderson had been the last England wicket to fall, caught at slip off Kagiso Rabada, leaving Ollie Pope unbeaten on 61.

The Proteas openers had started well with a flurry of boundaries before Broad removed Pieter Malan (5) as the debutant went fishing outside off to a ball that nipped away and guided it straight to Joe Root at first slip.

Zubayr Hamza (5) was next to go. Broad again hit the right line just outside off to find the edge and this time Ben Stokes flung himself to his right from second slip to take a brilliant catch millimetres from the turf.

England tails were up and after a change of ends, Anderson got in on the act to remove South Africa captain Faf du Plessis. Once more it was that nagging line around off, a length that forced the batsman to play and just a fraction of movement away to locate the edge. Stokes was waiting again and gobbled up a far more regulation chance.

Dean Elgar (35no) showed typical determination to battle through to lunch alongside Rassie van der Dussen (10no), who successfully reviewed after being out lbw to Anderson, with DRS showing a clear inside edge.

