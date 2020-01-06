England's Dom Sibley savours 'addictive' feeling of maiden Test century against South Africa

3:56 Dom Sibley reflects on a memorable day after hitting his maiden Test century to put England in a dominant position on day four of the second Test against South Africa Dom Sibley reflects on a memorable day after hitting his maiden Test century to put England in a dominant position on day four of the second Test against South Africa

England opener Dom Sibley says his maiden Test century against South Africa has only fuelled his desire to follow it up with more international hundreds.

Sibley, who is playing in his fourth Test, completed his ton on the fourth morning at Cape Town and went on to finish unbeaten on 133 before England declared, setting their hosts a daunting victory target of 438.

Now the 24-year-old Warwickshire batsman has his sights set on reaching three figures again during the two remaining Tests in the series - also live on Sky Sports Cricket later this month.

"The first one, here against a really good attack, obviously makes you think you can do it, and I just want to keep doing it to be honest," said Sibley, who resumed on 85 not out at the start of play.

"That feeling was pretty addictive. It doesn't mean I'm going to rest on my laurels - I'm going to train hard and hopefully peel off another couple this series.

"I think it's probably one of the best days of my life. I didn't sleep well last night - 15 runs never felt like so many!

"I was a bit nervy on 95 when I nicked one off (Kagiso) Rabada and luckily I turned around and saw it racing away to the ropes. So it was a massive bonus to get over the line.

Sibley and Ben Stokes joined forces to take England's lead above 350 on the fourth morning

"As soon as I saw it, I was thinking 'even if I top edge it, surely it's going to go over (fielder) Vernon Philander! Luckily it came out of the middle and went over the rope.

"Cape Town's a good place for me. I've been here on a couple of Surrey academy tours and Under-19 trips, so there are good memories and now another one to add to the collection."

Sibley's place in the England side had been called into question after he failed to forge a substantial score during his first three Tests, two against New Zealand and then the first of the current series in South Africa.

He had also been troubled by the left-arm spin of Black Caps bowler Mitchell Santner, then South Africa's Keshav Maharaj - but stuck with his unorthodox, open-chested batting technique at Cape Town.

Watch the best of the shots from Sibley's first Test hundred for England, which he scored against South Africa in Cape Town

"I've actually moved a little bit across my stumps," Sibley explained. "My strength is playing straight and going across the leg side.

"So having anything in the eye line I can leave alone and then getting a few to the off side is working. I was just trying to get back to what I was doing in the summer and I'm glad it's paid off a little bit.

"You see a lot of things being written and said. I know my technique's different but I'm going to keep doing it my way, earn the right to bat around the ground and keep doing it well."

England's bowlers were made to work hard during the second half of day four at Newlands, with the Proteas reaching 126-2 at stumps as opener Pieter Malan hit an undefeated 63.

James Anderson raised England's hopes of victory by dismissing Zubayr Hamza in the penultimate over of the day

However, the tourists' spirits were lifted by a late strike from James Anderson, who had Zubayr Hamza caught behind to bring nightwatchman Maharaj to the crease.

"We need eight wickets - hopefully we can create eight chances and obviously we'll have the second new ball at some stage," added Sibley.

"It was a massive bonus to get the wicket at the end, with Jimmy producing the goods again. Hopefully we can get rid of Maharaj in the morning and then make some inroads."

