Ollie Pope scores maiden Test hundred as England dominate South Africa on day two

3:24 Highlights from day two of the third Test from Port Elizabeth Highlights from day two of the third Test from Port Elizabeth

Ollie Pope notched a maiden Test hundred as England pressed home their advantage over South Africa on day two of the third Test, reaching tea 426-8.

SCORECARD | OVER-BY-OVER COMMENTARY

Ben Stokes (120) too hit a hundred, his ninth in Tests, sharing in a 203-run stand for the fifth wicket with Pope (106no) as South Africa's bowlers toiled.

Stokes signalled his intent early in the day, taking on Kagiso Rabada, who it has emerged is banned for the fourth Test by the ICC for his overzealous celebration of Joe Root's wicket on day one. Stokes feasted on a couple of short balls, pulling them to the midwicket fence to bring up his fifty.

1:47 Kagiso Rabada to miss final Test of the series after Joe Root wicket celebration Kagiso Rabada to miss final Test of the series after Joe Root wicket celebration

He also attacked spinner Keshav Maharaj, who had tied England down during an epic 30-over spell on day one, striking a couple of glorious slog-sweeps into the stands as 33 runs were plundered from his first six overs.

Both Stokes and Pope had minor scares in the morning session, with Stokes edging Anrich Nortje through the slip cordon when on 56 and Pope given out lbw to Dane Paterson on 74 - overturned on review.

They made the most of their second chances, Stokes bringing up his century before lunch, while Pope had to wait until just before tea for his - patiently creeping up in the 80s and 90s to the landmark.

England lost four wickets in the afternoon session as they looked to press on for quick runs; Stokes gifted Dane Paterson his first Test wicket, firing a wide ball to cover point, Jos Buttler (1) fell cheaply, tamely chipping the ball back to Maharaj, Sam Curran (44) holed out at deep midwicket after an enterprising cameo, while Dom Bess (1) departed on the stroke of tea.

Watch continued coverage from day two of the third Test between South Africa and England, live on Sky Sports Cricket.