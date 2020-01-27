Ben Stokes says Dom Sibley and Zak Crawley key to England batting revival in South Africa

England openers Zak Crawley (L) and Dom Sibley shared a stand of 107 during the first innings in Johannesburg

Ben Stokes says young opening pair Dom Sibley and Zak Crawley deserve much of the credit for England’s batting improvement during the last two Tests against South Africa.

Sibley, 24, and Crawley - who turns 22 next week - put together England's first century opening partnership in over three years during the first innings of the fourth Test in Johannesburg.

The duo, with only 10 Test caps between them, have now shared stands of 50-plus in their last three innings - enabling England's middle-order batsmen, including Stokes, Joe Root and Ollie Pope to capitalise.

5:57 Ben Stokes says it is rare for him to experience hassle from fans after his altercation with a spectator in Johannesburg Ben Stokes says it is rare for him to experience hassle from fans after his altercation with a spectator in Johannesburg

As a result, the tourists have gone on to post rare totals in excess of 400 in successive matches and are well poised to clinch a 3-1 series victory, having lost the opening Test at Centurion.

Stokes told Sky Sports: "Zak and Dom came into the team and for them to be able to go on and perform the way they have done over the last two Tests, it's amazing how much confidence that does send up to the dressing room.

"The position it does set up is for our middle order to go out and be more fluent. We know what the blueprint is in terms of, if we bat first, we go out and get first-innings runs - which we've done.

Stokes hit a century in the third Test at Port Elizabeth

"That's the reason we've found ourselves in this position, but also we've backed it up with the ball. Since Centurion, I think we've been fantastic in all aspects."

Sibley scored his maiden international century during the second Test at Cape Town, while Crawley registered his best Test score of 66 in the first innings at Johannesburg.

The emergence of the pair has mitigated the loss of the more experienced Rory Burns with an ankle injury - and could leave England with some tricky selection decisions when the left-hander regains fitness.

"If you look at our one-day team, in terms of how we ended up becoming world champions and No 1 in the world, that was the case because there was so much competition for places," Stokes added.

England opener Rory Burns injured his ankle playing football in the build-up to the second Test against South Africa

"You look at the playing XI now and when everyone comes back fit, that's going to be the case with the Test team as well and that's where you want to be - you want that competition all around the playing XI.

"As a senior player and vice-captain, it's very pleasing that young guys are coming in and putting pressure on people who have a bit more experience than them."

Watch continued coverage of the fourth Test between South Africa and England, live on Sky Sports Cricket.