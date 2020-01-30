Chris Woakes says England captain Eoin Morgan is probably playing best cricket of his career

All-rounder Chris Woakes will win his 100th cap if picked to play in the first ODI against South Africa in Cape Town

Chris Woakes says England white-ball captain Eoin Morgan has rarely been in better form ahead of next week's one-day series against South Africa.

Morgan, 33, decided to stay on as skipper following a period of deliberation after leading England to their first 50-over World Cup title last summer; most recently he oversaw the team's nail-biting 3-2 T20 win in New Zealand, which the tourists won in a Super Over after Morgan had hit 91 in the fourth T20 to help set up a series-decider.

6:51 Watch highlights from November's thrilling, rain-shortened final T20I in Auckland as England beat New Zealand after a Super Over to win the series 3-2 Watch highlights from November's thrilling, rain-shortened final T20I in Auckland as England beat New Zealand after a Super Over to win the series 3-2

Now his focus is on the first ODI against South Africa, which you can watch from 10.30am on Sky Sports Cricket this Tuesday, and Woakes says he can think of no better man to play under.

"There was a bit of talk about whether Eoin might go out on a high, knock it on the head there and then, but I think he's so much more to give," said Woakes, who will represent England for the 100th time on Tuesday if selected in Cape Town.

"He's not old by any means and is probably playing the best cricket of his career. It's great that he's sticking around. It's good for the T20 team as well with the World Cup coming up that he's going to be involved there.

"He's one of the best and calmest captains I've ever played under, so I'm glad he's carrying on."

1:14 Nasser Hussain says Eoin Morgan's decision to call out Dawid Malan for not running off the final ball in Napier was the captain 'flexing his muscles' Nasser Hussain says Eoin Morgan's decision to call out Dawid Malan for not running off the final ball in Napier was the captain 'flexing his muscles'

Woakes' longevity in England colours comes despite a lengthy battle against tendinitis in his right knee and understandably the 30-year-old is not tempted to look too far ahead, even with the prospect of Morgan's side mounting a strong challenge in the ICC World Twenty20 Cup in Australia later this year.

"The first ODI is in Cape Town, which is a pretty special venue and, if I get a go, it will be my 100th game, so that would be special too," he said.

"It's also the first one-dayer since the World Cup final, so I'm really looking forward to getting that group back together and seeing what we can do. Whenever that team gets together we are excited about playing cricket together.

S Africa vs England Live on

"But it's hard to look four years down the line at potentially another World Cup, or even another Ashes Down Under. I can't look that far ahead, I never have.

"They are a long way away, I have to make sure that every time I get the opportunity to play for England I put my hand up and do my job, hopefully take wickets for the team and score some runs as well. Hopefully I'll still be involved."

Watch the first ODI between South Africa and England live on Sky Sports Cricket from 10.30am on Tuesday.