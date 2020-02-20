Women's T20 World Cup team guide: Who can challenge Australia?

1:00 Watch the Women's T20 World Cup live on Sky Sports Cricket from Friday Watch the Women's T20 World Cup live on Sky Sports Cricket from Friday

The Women's T20 World Cup is here.

Australia are aiming for a record-extending fifth title, with England looking for a first trophy since the inaugural edition in 2009 having lost to the Southern Stars in three of three past four finals.

Ahead of the tournament - which starts with hosts Australia versus India on Friday, live on Sky Sports Cricket from 7.30am - we look at the teams' competition records, squads for 2020 and their chances of success according to former England batter Lydia Greenway…

AUSTRALIA

Ellyse Perry is Australia's star all-rounder

2018 performance: Champions (beat England in final)

Best result: Champions, four times (2010, 2012, 2014, 2018)

SQUAD: Meg Lanning (captain), Erin Burns, Nicola Carey, Ashleigh Gardner, Rachael Haynes, Alyssa Healy, Jess Jonassen, Delissa Kimmince, Sophie Molineux, Beth Mooney, Ellyse Perry, Megan Schutt, Annabel Sutherland, Tayla Vlaeminck, Georgia Wareham

LYDIA GREENWAY SAYS: Entering the tournament as reigning champions and firm favourites, thanks to the best domestic structure in the world, Australia have a team packed full of world-class players. They have a huge amount of depth in their batting department but there will be concerns coming into the tournament with the top order not having fired in their preparations as often as we have become accustomed to. It will be interesting to see how they handle the pressure of performing on home soil with such high expectations from supporters but with players like Ellyse Perry in their ranks it is hard to see how they will not make the final.

BANGLADESH

2018 performance: Round one

Best result: Round one, three times (2014, 2016, 2018)

SQUAD: Salma Khatun (captain), Rumana Ahmed, Nahida Akter, Jahanara Alam, Sanjida Islam, Panna Ghosh, Fargana Hoque, Fahima Khatun, Murshida Khatun, Khadija Tul Kubra, Ritu Moni, Sobhana Mostary, Ayasha Rahman, Nigar Sultana, Shamima Sultana

LYDIA SAYS: Bangladesh are a skilful team who show moments of brilliance but often struggle to compete against the big teams due to lack of experience and playing opportunity against quality opposition. If they have realistic expectations they will look to target a single win in the group games, perhaps against Sri Lanka, which will be a respectable achievement.

ENGLAND

2018 performance: Runners-up (lost to Australia in final)

Best result: Champions, one time (2009)

SQUAD: Heather Knight (captain), Tammy Beaumont, Katherine Brunt, Kate Cross, Freya Davies, Sophie Ecclestone, Georgia Elwiss, Sarah Glenn, Amy Jones, Nat Sciver, Anya Shrubsole, Lauren Winfield, Fran Wilson, Danni Wyatt, Mady Villiers

LYDIA SAYS: England will be desperate to get their hands on the trophy for the second time having missed out in the final in 2018 against Australia. Hopes will be high and Heather Knight will be keen for her opening pair of Danni Wyatt and Amy Jones to start finding form as on their day they can be the most destructive batting duo in the world. Knight will also be keen to keep both Anya Shrubsole and Katherine Brunt fit for the duration which is something that has not always happened in big tournaments.

INDIA

2018 performance: Semi-finals

Best result: Semi-finals, three times (2009, 2010, 2018)

SQUAD: Harmanpreet Kaur (captain), Taniya Bhatia, Harleen Deol, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Richa Ghosh, Veda Krishnamurthy, Smriti Mandhana, Shikha Pandey, Arundhati Reddy, Jemimah Rodrigues, Deepti Sharma, Pooja Vastrakar, Shafali Verma, Poonam Yadav, Radha Yadav

Smriti Mandhana is fourth in the T20I batting rankings

LYDIA SAYS: Surprisingly, India are yet to win this tournament. They have arguably the strongest team in their T20 history and possess genuine match winners with the bat including Smriti Mandhana and captain Harmenpreet Kaur. They have high-class spin options but may fall short with a lack of pace, especially on the quick wickets here in Australia where an extra bit of pace can help get you wickets in the powerplay.

NEW ZEALAND

2018 performance: Round one

Best result: Runners-up, two times (2009, 2010)

SQUAD: Sophie Devine (captain), Suzie Bates, Lauren Down, Maddy Green, Holly Huddleston, Hayley Jensen, Leigh Kasperek, Amelia Kerr, Jess Kerr, Rosemary Mair, Katey Martin, Katie Perkins, Anna Peterson, Rachel Priest, Lea Tahuhu

New Zealand will need Sophie Devine to perform in Australia

LYDIA SAYS: Always the bridesmaids, never the bride is a term that springs to mind with the Kiwis! Their batting line up has been bolstered by a welcome return for Rachel Priest, who, along with newly-appointed captain Sophie Devine and Suzie Bates, forms a trio of batters that most bowling attacks will fear. Their key challenge will be winning pressure moments in big games and ensuring all of their big guns fire consistently.

PAKISTAN

2018 performance: Round one

Best result: Round one, six times (2009, 2010, 2012, 2014, 2016, 2018)

SQUAD: Bismah Maroof (captain), Muneeba Ali, Anam Amin, Aiman Anwer, Diana Baig, Nida Dar, Sadia Iqbal, Iram Javed, Javeria Khan, Ayesha Naseem, Sidra Nawaz, Aliya Riaz, Fatima Sana, Syeda Aroob Shah, Umaima Sohail

The 10 captains take part in a pre-tournament photo shoot

LYDIA SAYS: Pakistan are a much improved team over the years. They have surprisingly left out Sana Mir, who is their most experienced and valuable player with both bat and ball. Captain Bismah Maroof will feel the pressure to perform for her team as a batter who can take on bowling attacks and score at a quick rate but you feel she will need more support if her team are going to progress beyond the group stages.

SOUTH AFRICA

2018 performance: Round one

Best result: Semi-finals, one time (2014)

SQUAD: Dane van Niekerk (captain), Chloe Tryon, Trisha Chetty, Shabnim Ismail, Marizanne Kapp, Ayabonga Khaka, Masabata Klaas, Nadine de Klerk, Lizelle Lee, Suné Luus, Nonkululeko Mlaba, Mignon du Preez, Tumi Sekhukhune, Nondumiso Shangase, Laura Wolvaardt

LYDIA SAYS: South Africa are a team who will feel they can cause an upset. They have historically relied on two to three players but will now have more strength in depth thanks to many players being picked up for the Women's Big Bash and in what was the Kia Super League in England. They possess a strong leader in Dane van Niekerk and have arguably the tournament's best pace attack in Marizanne Kapp and Shabnim Ismail which makes them a team who will genuinely be targeting the final

SRI LANKA

2018 performance: Round one

Best result: Round one, six times (2009, 2010, 2012, 2014, 2016, 2018)

SQUAD: Chamari Atapattu (captain), Harshitha Madavi, Kavisha Dilhari, Ama Kanchana, Hansima Karunaratne, Achini Kulasuriya, Sugandika Kumari, Dilani Manodara, Hasini Perera, Udeshika Prabodhani, Sathya Sandeepani, Anushka Sanjeewani, Nilakshi de Silva, Shashikala Siriwardene, Umesha Thimashini

Chamari Atapattu is Sri Lanka's captain and key player

LYDIA SAYS: Sri Lanka have caused a few upsets in the past but have recently struggled to find any consistency. They rely heavily on their captain Chamari Attapatu who is capable of scoring big runs against good bowling attacks, including Australia's, who she scored a century against only last year. Another team who unfortunately have not got enough depth to prove genuine semi-final contenders.

THAILAND

2018 performance: Did not qualify

Best result: N/A

SQUAD: Sornnarin Tippoch (captain), Nattaya Boochatham, Naruemol Chaiwai, Nattakan Chantam, Onnicha Kamchomphu, Rosenan Kanoh, Suwanan Khiaoto, Nannapat Koncharoenkai , Suleeporn Laomi, Soraya Lateh, Wongpaka Liengprasert, Phannita Maya, Ratanaporn Padunglerd, Thipatcha Putthawong, Chanida Sutthiruang

Sornnarin Tippoch will captain Thailand in their first T20 World Cup

LYDIA SAYS: Making their first appearance in the T20 World Cup, Thailand are a team who are bound to win the hearts of spectators. They have played some great cricket to earn their place here but the question will be how they compare and compete against some of the world's best teams. It would not be unrealistic for them to target walking away with a single win but anything more than that will be a tough ask.

WEST INDIES

2018 performance: Semi-finals

Best result: Champions, one time (2016)

Hayley Matthews helped West Indies to the title in 2016

SQUAD: Stafanie Taylor (captain), Aaliyah Alleyne, Shemaine Campbelle, Shamilia Connell, Britney Cooper, Deandra Dottin, Afy Fletcher, Cherry-Ann Fraser, Sheneta Grimmond, Chinelle Henry, Lee-Ann Kirby, Hayley Matthews, Anisa Mohammed, Chedean Nation, Shakera Selman

LYDIA SAYS: West Indies are another team who have world-class players, especially in captain Stefanie Taylor and Deandra Dottin. They will also need players like Hayley Matthews to step up. Matthews played a huge role in helping them win the trophy in 2016 and her team will need her to be in top form from start to finish if they are to progress to the semis.

