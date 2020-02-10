David Willey named Yorkshire's T20 captain ahead of Vitality Blast

David Willey has played in both the IPL and the Big Bash, as well as a T20 World Cup

All-rounder David Willey will captain Yorkshire in this year's Vitality Blast.

Willey, who made his debut for the White Rose in May 2016 after moving from Northamptonshire, signed a new three-year deal last summer.

"It's a great honour," said the 29-year-old, who has played 28 T20 internationals and 46 ODIs for England to date but wasn't part of England's World Cup-winning squad.

"Over the past four or five years I've been in and out with Yorkshire due to England commitments, but having been left out of the World Cup my pathway for this summer has become very clear, which is really exciting.

"I'm very much looking forward to getting my teeth back into county cricket and all formats. Part of that will be drawing on my experience in T20 cricket and wanting to lead the team as well as I possibly can.

David Willey joined Yorkshire from Northants in 2016

"The reason I came in four or five years ago now was to try and improve that area at Yorkshire. We've got a phenomenal record in red-ball cricket, but for a club of this size, to not have silverware in white-ball cricket is very disappointing.

"I've played T20 cricket all around the world - a World Cup, IPL, Big Bash; I've been in Finals Day four times myself, so hopefully I can draw on all of that experience and bring that to the table."

Willey takes over the role from Tom Kohler-Cadmore, while Steven Paterson will stay on as club captain with responsibility to lead the side in Championship and 50-over cricket.

He has captained Yorkshire in both T20 and Championship cricket, leading the team five times in August 2018 following an injury to Patterson.

Willey's first game proper in charge of the T20 team is likely to come next month when Yorkshire head to Mumbai on a fortnight-long pre-season tour.