Bangladesh and India players banned for U19 World Cup final brawl

A brawl occurred after Rakibul Hasan hit the winning runs for Bangladesh

Five players have been sanctioned by the International Cricket Council (ICC) for brawling at the end of Bangladesh's win over India in the U19 World Cup final in South Africa on Sunday.

Bangladesh claimed the title for the first time with victory by three wickets but an ugly skirmish broke out after Rakibul Hasan hit the winning runs, with the rest of the Bangladesh team running onto the field to celebrate.

Hasan has been charged along with team-mates Towhid Hridoy and Shamim Hossain, while India's Akash Singh and Ravi Bishnoi were also deemed to have breached the ICC code of conduct.

Bangladesh celebrate winning the U19 World Cup final for the first time in their history

All five players have been received suspensions of between four and 10 international matches.

"The match was hard fought, but the elation and disappointment experienced by some players after the game spilled over into unedifying scenes that have no place in our sport," said the ICC's Geoff Allardice.

"Respect is at the very heart of the spirit of cricket, and players are expected to show self-discipline, congratulate the opposition on their successes and enjoy the success of their own team."

Indian spinner Bishnoi, who was the highest wicket-taker in the tournament with 17, was handed a further sanction of two demerit points for giving Bangladesh batsman Avishek Das a send-off during the rain-disrupted final.