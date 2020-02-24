England's Jos Buttler says IPL is ideal preparation for T20 World Cup

Jos Buttler found form in the last game of England's T20 series in South Africa

Jos Buttler believes playing in the Indian Premier League will be the ideal preparation for the T20 World Cup later in the year.

The England wicketkeeper-batsman returned to form with a brilliant half-century in the series-deciding T20I against South Africa in February and will be central to Eoin Morgan's plans as his side bid to add the T20 crown to the 50-over title they won last year.

England have just six more T20s scheduled before the start of the tournament in Australia, but Buttler is one of a number of players who will get the chance to hone their skills in the shortest international format as the IPL gets underway at the end of March, with all 60 of the matches exclusively live on Sky Sports.

"I think the IPL has had as big an impact as any on my career," Buttler told Sky Sports. "It's an amazing place to learn and it is the best T20 competition in the world, all the best players playing against each other and you're sharing a dressing room with past and present brilliant players.

"It is a place where you can learn so much, learn a lot about yourself and looking ahead to the T20 World Cup in the not-too-distant future, the IPL is a great platform to prepare at the highest level."

England Test wicketkeeper Jos Buttler has welcomed Ben Foakes' inclusion for the two-Test tour of Sri Lanka in March

Before joining up with Rajasthan Royals - where he will play alongside Ben Stokes and Tom Curran - Buttler will hope to be back in Test action for England.

After a disappointing winter with the bat, the 29-year-old retained his place in the squad for the two-match series in Sri Lanka and is relishing competition from Surrey's Ben Foakes for the wicketkeeping position.

"For me, it is about focusing on myself and being as good as I can be," Buttler said. "But obviously, the competition is great, it pushes performances, it pushes you to improve.

"We know what a great player Ben Foakes is, he had a fantastic tour in Sri Lanka last time as well. It is exciting times for the squad."

