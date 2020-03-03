South Africa to face Australia in T20 World Cup semi-finals

South Africa captain Dane Van Niekerk assesses the outfield at Sydney Showground

South Africa will play Australia in the Women's T20 World Cup semi-finals after the point they earned from Tuesday's washout against West Indies ensured they finished ahead of England and topped Group B.

The Proteas - who have now qualified for the last four of the T20 World Cup for just the second time - won their first three games, including a six-wicket victory over Group B runners-up England.

But Dane van Niekerk's side were thwarted in their bid for four a fourth victory from four after rain in Sydney caused their game with West Indies to be abandoned without a ball bowled.

T20 World Cup semi-finals India vs England - 3.30am, Thursday, Sky Sports Cricket

South Africa vs Australia - 7.30am, Thursday, Sky Sports Cricket

The point South Africa claimed meant they leapfrogged England and, by dint of topping their group, will now advance to the final should Thursday's semi-final at the SCG be rained off with no reserve day scheduled.

England, though, would be dumped out by Group A winners India if their match, also at the SCG on Thursday, was abandoned having finished second in their group on six points to South Africa's seven.

England will face unbeaten India in the first semi-final (3.30am, Sky Sports Cricket), with South Africa then playing hosts and defending champions Australia in the second (7.30am, Sky Sports Cricket).

Rain caused South Africa vs West Indies to be abandoned without a ball bowled

Australia will be without star all-rounder Ellyse Perry with the 29-year-old to miss the rest of the tournament with the right hamstring injury she sustained in Monday's win over New Zealand.

Tuesday's abandonment in Sydney meant West Indies finished third in Group B, above Pakistan on net run-rate, having recorded only a solitary victory, over bottom-placed Thailand.

Watch the Women's T20 World Cup semi-finals live from 3.30am on Thursday on Sky Sports Cricket.