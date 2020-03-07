T20 World Cup: An India win could 'completely change' women's game, says Ebony Rainford-Brent

Poonam Yadav took four wickets in India's victory over Australia in the opening game of the tournament

India winning the T20 World Cup final could "completely change" the women's global game, says Ebony Rainford-Brent.

India progressed to the final after their semi-final against England was washed out without a ball bowled on Thursday, and they will play defending champions Australia who beat South Africa by five runs in their semi-final.

Nasser Hussain labelled Sunday's final, live on Sky Sports Cricket from 6.30am, as "the giants of women's world cricket, Australia, against the sleeping giants in India".

Ebony Rainford-Brent, who appeared as a guest on the Sky Sports Cricket podcast along with Lydia Greenway, furthered Hussein's point by saying India getting to the final will increase interest in the women's game in the country, but if they go on to lift the trophy it could "take the game through the roof".

"You just feel that with India, and the power that they have in the game... them getting here might be enough, but if they win it, what we will see is that inspiration," said Rainford-Brent.

"They've got just under a billion and half people. For a long time I felt when India weren't quite with it the women's game wasn't going to get the global injection it needed.

India vs Australia Live on

"When the sub-continent gets switched on to women's cricket, realises the audience figures and the potential new talent base, I think that this era - this exciting team - could completely change the game.

"That could just take the game through the roof."

India beat the tournament hosts in the opening game last month, with the Southern Stars collapsing from 55-1 to 115 all out as leg-spinner Poonam Yadav took 4-19 to guide her side to a 17-run win.

Greenway says that victory will give India a boost going into the final, but that it will not play on the minds of the Australians.

4:54 Nasser Hussain and Lydia Greenway preview the Women's T20 World Cup final Nasser Hussain and Lydia Greenway preview the Women's T20 World Cup final

"Whoever performed well in that opening game is going to take some confidence," said Greenway. "Poonam Yadav would be the standout. In that game she managed to rip through the Australian batting order.

"As batters you always have that seed of doubt. If a certain bowler has got you out in a game then that's always going to be in the back of your mind.

"But I think we know with Australia that they are mentally tough, they don't really let anything faze them too much.

"I would argue that they haven't yet played the complete game of cricket, and I know from listening to Meg Lanning that they've got that inner drive to really step it up a level."

Getting Shafali Verma out early is the key to an Australian victory, says Rainford-Brent

Rainford-Brent believes the Australian bowlers - and how they bowl to teenage sensation Shafali Verma - hold the key to victory.

"When it comes to these two teams I think it's all about the powerplay," she said. "It's all about Shafali Verma scoring the most runs in the powerplay at the quickest rate.

"If she gets going I think those youngsters are going to post a score - maybe Harmanpreet Kaur comes in and has a bit of fun - and Australia could be on the back foot.

"But if Australia contain them, I think it's going to go their direction."

Watch India take on defending champions Australia in the ICC Women's T20 World Cup final live on Sky Sports Cricket, Sky Sports Mix and Sky Sports Main Event from 6.30am on Sunday.