Sophie Ecclestone and Beth Mooney top T20I rankings after Women's World Cup

England's Sophie Ecclestone and Australia's Beth Mooney have ended the T20 World Cup as the top-ranked bowler and batter respectively in Women's T20 internationals.

Left-arm spinner Ecclestone picked up eight wickets in four games at a superb average of 6.12 as England made the semi-finals before being eliminated when their clash with India was rained off.

Australia opener Mooney, meanwhile, was the leading-run scorer in the competition, hitting 259 in six innings including an unbeaten 78 in the final as the Southern Stars thrashed India by 85 runs in Melbourne.

Player of the Tournament Mooney's tally was the highest by a single player at a Women's T20 World Cup and propelled her to top spot in the rankings for the first time in her career.

Mooney's opening partner Alyssa Healy has ascended two spots to fifth after thumping a 39-ball 75 in Sunday's victory over India in front of over 86,000 people at the MCG.

Nat Sciver is the only English player in the top 10 of the batting standings - she occupies 10th place - while their highest bowler after Ecclestone is Anya Shrubsole, who is ranked joint 16th.

Sciver, Ecclestone, Shrubsole and England captain Heather Knight were named in the ICC's Team of the Tournament which was released on Monday.