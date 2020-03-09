Four England players selected in ICC T20 World Cup team of tournament
Heather Knight, Nat Sciver, Anya Shrubsole and Sophie Ecclesone make XI
By Blake Welton
Last Updated: 09/03/20 7:38am
England's Nat Sciver, Heather Knight, Sophie Ecclestone and Anya Shrubsole have been named in the team of the Women's T20 World Cup.
The England quartet are joined by five Australians after the Southern Stars thrashed India by 85 runs in front of over 86,000 fans at the MCG on Sunday to lift the trophy for a record-extending fifth time.
Alyssa Healy and Beth Mooney, who plundered 115 for the first wicket against India, are included alongside Meg Lanning - who captains the side - Jess Jonassen and Megan Schutt.
England were beaten in the semi-finals without a ball even being bowled against India.
A huge downpour at Sydney Cricket Ground meant Thursday's semi-final was washed out with India progressing to the final as Group A winners.
The other two players to make the team of the tournament are Laura Wolvaardt (South Africa) and Poonam Yadav (India).
The team of the ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2020 (in batting order) is:
- Alyssa Healy (wk) (Australia) - 236 runs at 39.33, seven dismissals
- Beth Mooney (Australia) - 259 runs at 64.75
- Nat Sciver (England) - 202 runs at 67.33
- Heather Knight (England) - 193 runs at 64.33
- Meg Lanning (c) (Australia) - 132 runs at 44
- Laura Wolvaardt (South Africa) - 94 runs at strike rate of 149
- Jess Jonassen (Australia) - 10 wickets at 14.00
- Sophie Ecclestone (England) - eight wickets at 6.12
- Anya Shrubsole (England) - eight wickets at 10.62
- Megan Schutt (Australia) - 13 wickets at 10.30
- Poonam Yadav (India) - 10 wickets at 11.90
