Four England players selected in ICC T20 World Cup team of tournament

England's Nat Sciver made 202 runs during the T20 Women's World Cup

England's Nat Sciver, Heather Knight, Sophie Ecclestone and Anya Shrubsole have been named in the team of the Women's T20 World Cup.

The England quartet are joined by five Australians after the Southern Stars thrashed India by 85 runs in front of over 86,000 fans at the MCG on Sunday to lift the trophy for a record-extending fifth time.

Alyssa Healy and Beth Mooney, who plundered 115 for the first wicket against India, are included alongside Meg Lanning - who captains the side - Jess Jonassen and Megan Schutt.

England were beaten in the semi-finals without a ball even being bowled against India.

2:03 Australia stars Alyssa Healy and Megan Schutt say their win over India in the T20 World Cup final was 'incredible' and 'clinical'

A huge downpour at Sydney Cricket Ground meant Thursday's semi-final was washed out with India progressing to the final as Group A winners.

The other two players to make the team of the tournament are Laura Wolvaardt (South Africa) and Poonam Yadav (India).

The team of the ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2020 (in batting order) is: