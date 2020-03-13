Sophie Devine and Nat Sciver named captains in women's The Hundred this summer

Sophie Devine will captain Birmingham Phoenix in The Hundred

New Zealand's Sophie Devine and England's Nat Sciver have been named as captains in The Hundred this summer.

Devine, who led the White Ferns at the recent Women's T20 World Cup, will take charge of Birmingham Phoenix while Sciver - named in the ICC's team of the tournament - will skipper Trent Rockets.

In a further announcement, all-rounder Lewis Gregory will captain the Rockets in the men's competition - which you can watch live on Sky Sports Cricket from July 17.

Devine is No 1 in the ICC's T20 international all-rounder rankings and was named player of the tournament at the 2019/20 Women's Big Bash League.

The 30-year-old has played 105 ODIs and 91 T20Is, scoring over 2,000 runs and taking 87 wickets in the shorter format, and previously played for Loughborough Lightning and Yorkshire Diamonds in the Kia Super League.

"It's hugely exciting for me to be able to lead Birmingham Phoenix," said Devine. "Birmingham is a place that's close to my heart having had a couple of years with Warwickshire and it's great to know so many members of the squad.

"I've also played cricket with and against fellow Phoenix teammates Amy Jones, Georgia Elwiss and Kirstie Gordon at international level and in the premier domestic tournaments, as well as Marie Kelly.

"The Hundred is a hot topic of conversation amongst many of us. We're already starting to talk about tactics and how we go about things.

"I know that it's only 20 fewer balls than a T20, but the decision making between whether a bowler sends down five balls or takes on the option to bowl ten straight, will be really interesting. It's going to be an exciting new challenge and I can't wait to get started. A shorter, sharper format should really suit my style of play."

Nat Sciver and Lewis Gregory will captain Trent Rockets in The Hundred

Sciver, meanwhile, brings captaincy experience from her time leading the Surrey Stars in the Kia Super League; lifting the trophy in 2018.

Trent Rockets' women's squad, with eight players announced so far, features her fiancée, Katherine Brunt, as well as Australian duo Elyse Villani and Sophie Molineux.

Sciver said: "It'll be fun to play alongside Katherine for a few weeks on the field and her international experience will be great for some of the younger players in our team. We've also got two of England's most exciting young spinners in the squad in Mady and Sarah, while Sophie and Elyse offer more high-quality short format experience."

In the men's competition, Gregory will lead more big hitters in the shape of Alex Hales, D'Arcy Short and Dawid Malan as the Rockets strive for success, with number one draft pick Rashid Khan the ace in the pack for the Trent Bridge side.

He said: "I can't wait to lead this team out at Trent Bridge this summer. We've got so many iconic local players that the support from the crowd should be incredible.

"There's great balance in our squad, with batsmen who can hit the ball out the ground, seamers who can knock over stumps and spinners who can tie opposition up in knots.

"With Stephen Fleming at the helm and the firepower in the dressing room, I think we've got a great chance of challenging for the title in the first year."

