Warwickshire, Yorkshire and Essex cut short pre-season tours amid coronavirus fears

Warwickshire will return to Edgbaston to continue their pre-season preparations

Warwickshire, Yorkshire and Essex have all cut short their respective pre-season trips due to concerns over the spread of coronavirus.

The Warwickshire squad had been training in La Manga since Tuesday, while Yorkshire's players were not due to return from their pre-season camp in Mumbai until March 24.

Essex, who had been training in Abu Dhabi, will also fly home early, while their Champion County fixture against the MCC - which was scheduled to begin on March 24 in Galle - has also been called off.

All three counties have decided to bring their players and staff home in the wake of the postponement of England's Test series against Sri Lanka.

Warwickshire's sporting director Paul Farbrace

Warwickshire's sporting director Paul Farbrace said: "While the Murcia region of Spain is currently one of the least affected parts of the country, the health and well-being of our playing squad and management is our utmost priority.

"Bringing them back to Edgbaston is the best outcome for everyone. We will continue our pre-season preparations at Edgbaston next week."

Gloucestershire and Glamorgan had also been due to hold pre-season training camps in La Manga, but announced they had been cancelled on Friday.