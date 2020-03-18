Bumble’s Blog: Coronavirus pandemic disrupts cricket calendar but health comes first

2:39 Sky Sports' David Lloyd says the health of the nation comes before sport and does not expect cricket to be played for some time Sky Sports' David Lloyd says the health of the nation comes before sport and does not expect cricket to be played for some time

Bumble is 'celebrating' a birthday in isolation, but backs the decision to halt the sporting schedule amid the coronavirus pandemic in his latest Sky Sports blog...

Sport is part of the fabric of society, but people's health comes first.

I'm not a doctor. But, what I can say is, there's far more important things at play at the minute than sport, whether that's football, cricket, rugby or golf.

I can't remember anything like this before. You had the two world wars that impacted the sporting schedule but, as much as it may surprise you, I wasn't involved in them.

3:39 England captain Joe Root says there's an element of relief within the squad after the Test series in Sri Lanka was cancelled due to the coronavirus pandemic England captain Joe Root says there's an element of relief within the squad after the Test series in Sri Lanka was cancelled due to the coronavirus pandemic

The decision to call off England's tour of Sri Lanka - absolutely the right call. Cancel everything! No messing about.

People will be disappointed. 'Oh, the Grand National is cancelled', some will complain. But, okay, do you think then it shouldn't be? Of course it's cancelled.

I was staggered that Cheltenham went ahead. And Atletico Madrid playing Liverpool last week - bringing 3,000 spectators over. Spain was in lockdown!

It should all be on the back-burner until this is sorted. And, what we're hearing from the government, is this is going to be a long haul - maybe months.

0:46 Former England seamer Ryan Sidebottom has saluted the ECB for their 'quick and decisive' decision to postpone the Test tour of Sri Lanka Former England seamer Ryan Sidebottom has saluted the ECB for their 'quick and decisive' decision to postpone the Test tour of Sri Lanka

If that is indeed the case, then you don't have to be Einstein to see that it will obviously impact on the cricket season.

The ECB will be looking at the situation; it's tough on everybody, all the counties.

There's no point in thinking about reducing the county calendar yet. They've just got to let this all pan out and not get involved until the country is sorted and everyone is good and ready to play.

That goes for all sport.

1:07 Sky Sports' Rob Key expects the coronavirus pandemic to disrupt the sport for the foreseeable future Sky Sports' Rob Key expects the coronavirus pandemic to disrupt the sport for the foreseeable future

When will the football season get back underway? I haven't given it a thought.

I follow the lead of Accrington Stanley chairman, Andy Hope; there's far more important things right now.

🗣 “I don’t want to take a chance on the health of anyone and, whether this is proved right or wrong, it’s better to be safe until we know what is exactly going on.”



💬 #asfc owner @AndyhHolt on today’s suspension until Friday 3rd April.



➡️ https://t.co/nXYxkggmP1 #OurStanley pic.twitter.com/UOUHImjKAE — Accrington Stanley FC (@ASFCofficial) March 13, 2020

I have far more interest in my family, my children and my grandchildren staying fit and well. And myself.

Alex Hales is currently in isolation with coronavirus symptoms. I've got family members who are in exactly the same position.

Four have symptoms, so we're waiting to see how that develops. One is a paramedic, who works at a hospital, so is right on the front line, and then his three little daughters.

This will affect everybody. It will impact on people's way of life.

Alex Hales had been playing for the Karachi Kings in the PSL before returning home because of the coronavirus pandemic

It was St Patrick's Day yesterday. To all our Irish friends, I hope you were able to celebrate suitably with a pint of the black stuff.

And it's my birthday today, though I don't think I'll be able to get my hands on any. It's not the same when you can't get it on draft anyway.

I'm now moving even further into the 'over-70s' group. I can't go out, I'm not allowed, so I'm sort of in isolation, if that's the right term.

The only thing with me is, I don't feel 70. I'm quite a fit bloke; I can cycle, I can run, I can play golf. But, when the government are saying all over 70s must stay indoors, reality kicks in.

I'm being sensible; I've got a lovely garden out there that needs doing and I've just been told too that the house needs decorating!

2:29 Inside Sport brings you the latest news on what all 20 Premier League clubs are doing during the coronavirus pandemic Inside Sport brings you the latest news on what all 20 Premier League clubs are doing during the coronavirus pandemic

I'm also keeping in regular contact with my family; if only I knew what FaceTime is! What is it? Also, someone has been asking me on Twitter to do a podcast. What is that?

I seem to keep talking to people for these podcasts. But where are they? Where do they go? Who is listening? Can I hear it?

In any crisis, through trials and tribulations, there's still always a little bit of fun. Mine comes through Twitter.

It can be awful, it can be a nasty place, but it can also throw up the odd gem.

The one recently that caught my eye during all this coronavirus news said: 'There's no football, there's no rugby, no golf, no cricket, so I'm going to have to talk to the wife - and I just found out she had been made redundant from Woolworths'.

That's a classic. Stay safe all.