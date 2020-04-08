Coronavirus: MCC hopeful of Lord's cricket in 2020

Cricket in England and Wales is suspended until May 28 at the earliest

The MCC "remain hopeful" that cricket will be played at Lord's in 2020 despite accepting the likelihood of a "slow and phased" return to action amid the coronavirus pandemic.

April would usually mark the start of the English cricket season, but all professional matches in England and Wales have been suspended until May 28 at the earliest.

The 'home of cricket' is currently scheduled to hold England Test matches against the West Indies and Pakistan, a One Day International against Australia, and several matches - including the finals day - of the inaugural Hundred competition throughout the summer months.

"An extension to this closure period is very likely and our decisions in this regard will continue to be informed by the UK Government's advice," said an MCC statement released on Wednesday.

"In particular, we expect the return to normality to take a much longer period of time and we are preparing, in collaboration with our ECB and First-Class County colleagues, for further closure extensions and a potential slow and phased return to full operations.

"We remain hopeful that matches at Lord's will be played this year but unfortunately, for now, we cannot say when."

The MCC also reiterated its desire to utilise Lord's for "the good of the community" during the ongoing crisis.

Parking spaces at the ground have been provided to staff working at nearby hospitals, while surplus food and bottled water has been donated to homeless who are waiting for accommodation in the area.