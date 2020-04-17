ECB launches schemes to help grassroots cricket clubs and leagues

The ECB is offering new funding schemes to leagues and clubs struggling during the COVID-19 crisis

The ECB has launched two new funding schemes to help cricket clubs and leagues get through the COVID-19 crisis.

The Emergency Loan Scheme and Return To Cricket Grant Scheme are part of a £61m package designed to support the entire game.

The first scheme sets out to cover any shortfall in club's essential day-to-day running and maintenance costs. It is open to clubs affiliated to their County Cricket Board.

The Return to Cricket Grant Scheme aims to provide clubs and leagues with assistance in exceptional circumstances, where other potential sources of financial support are not available.

The ECB lists three categories of eligibility; clubs that are prevented from taking out an Emergency Loan, cricket leagues (open-age or junior), and clubs that have an annual turnover of less than £15,000.

Both schemes aim to help with a list of costs including utility or service costs, rental charges, staff costs (employees - not coaches or players) and cleaning or maintenance commitments.

"This is a very difficult time for our sport and for everyone involved in the recreational game across England and Wales," said Director of Participation and Growth, Nick Pryde.

"ECB understands the concerns of everyone involved in cricket and we want to be able to support. We hope that these Emergency Support Measures will be beneficial to you and your club.

"We would like to thank you for your efforts in working for your club, for your league and for the game throughout this difficult period, we understand it hasn't been easy.

"All of us at ECB will continue to listen to the recreational game and work with you to help support and guide. Together we can help our game overcome this challenge."