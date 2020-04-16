Benedict Bermange
Cricket Statistician
QUIZ: How much do you know about Wisden Cricketers' Almanack?
The Wisden Cricketers' Almanack is an institution.
Published annually, the yellow reference book is devoured by cricket fans.
The 2020 edition was released earlier this month with Jos Buttler's run out of Martin Guptill to win the World Cup for England at Lord's adorning the front cover and Ben Stokes ending India captain Virat Kohli's three-year reign to be named leading cricketer.
To celebrate the release of the latest Wisden, Sky Cricket statistician Benedict Bermange has compiled a quiz on the famous book throughout the years.
I warn you, it's a toughie, but get quizzing below and let us know how you get on