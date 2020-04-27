Yorkshire cancel Keshav Maharaj, Ravichandran Ashwin and Nicholas Pooran overseas player contracts
No cricket will be played in England and Wales until July 1 at the earliest due to coronavirus pandemic
By PA Media
Last Updated: 27/04/20 1:27pm
Yorkshire have cancelled the contracts of the three overseas players that were due to play for the county in 2020.
Spin duo Keshav Maharaj (South Africa) and Ravichandran Ashwin (India) were due to split Championship duties between them for the White Rose, with West Indian Nicholas Pooran flying in for the T20 Blast.
No cricket will be played in England and Wales until July 1 at the earliest due to the coronavirus pandemic, with the structure of the season beyond that unknown.
Yorkshire's players are currently on furlough during the pandemic, and director of cricket Martyn Moxon said: "Firstly, I really appreciate the players' understanding in this matter.
"We have been in regular contact with the players and their agents throughout this Covid pandemic.
"They have been extremely professional and appreciate the uncertainty facing counties at present.
"We hope that we will be able to see them at Emerald Headingley in the future."
Maharaj had previously enjoyed a successful spell with Yorkshire in 2019, taking 38 Championship wickets in five matches.