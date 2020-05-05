Eoin Morgan: Players have to take rare chances to impress for T20 World Cup

Eoin Morgan accepts opportunities for England players to get game time are going to be very limited in the coming months

Eoin Morgan says England's players will have to maximise their limited chances to prepare for the Twenty20 World Cup, scheduled for later this year in Australia.

The England and Wales Cricket Board last month extended the suspension of the professional game in the country until July 1 due to the coronavirus outbreak.

Cricket authorities said at the end of April that they were still planning for the World Cup in October, although Cricket Australia has conceded the entire international schedule is in doubt due to the virus.

1:22 ECB chief Tom Harrison says the governing body is doing all it can can to help support clubs during the coronavirus crisis ECB chief Tom Harrison says the governing body is doing all it can can to help support clubs during the coronavirus crisis

Morgan concedes there are doubts about Australia's limited-overs tour of England in July, but believes his team's three one-day internationals against Ireland in September could be converted into T20s to help them prepare for the World Cup.

"For the last month, everybody has struggled to get a sense of what's possible and what might or might not happen," Morgan said.

"We may have to make do. If Tests were going on, there would be ways and means we could have meaningful practice games in and around those Ireland games in a similar environment.

1:08 Australia batsman Marnus Labuschagne says he cannot wait for cricket to resume, but has warned the players must be ready to adapt to possible changes Australia batsman Marnus Labuschagne says he cannot wait for cricket to resume, but has warned the players must be ready to adapt to possible changes

"We could have proper opposition and maybe use the England Lions there too to make it as highly competitive as possible."

Morgan said reduced game time in the shortest format ahead of the World Cup was not ideal.

"If the T20 World Cup goes ahead in the slot that it's been allocated at the moment, we'll have certainly played a limited amount of cricket before then," he added.

"Given the circumstances we'll have to see how much cricket we play and the opportunities that land on guys' laps. They'll have to make the most of them."