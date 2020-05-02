Jason Roy says it was strange playing behind closed doors in Pakistan but he'd embrace it to play in England

Jason Roy finished the 2020 PSL season with 233 runs at an average of 33.28 for Quetta Gladiators

Jason Roy says he would embrace the "strange" feeling of playing cricket behind closed doors again if that's what it takes for the sport to return in England later in the summer.

Roy batted at an empty ground in Karachi in February while representing Quetta Gladiators in this year's Pakistan Super League due to the coronavirus pandemic, before being one of a group of English players to leave the tournament early.

The 29-year-old and his fellow players spent plenty of time in isolation while in Pakistan, principally due to safety fears before the pandemic spread, and said that at times he found life equally as odd batting against Karachi Kings at an empty National Stadium.

"There was no atmosphere - it was as simple as that, to be honest," said the Surrey batsman.

Pakistani paramilitary soldiers sit in empty spectators enclosures at the National Cricket Stadium in Karachi , in February

"It was a very strange feeling. I think that as a batsman I'm used to with the bowler running in, it being relatively quiet - you learn to block out the crowd - but as soon as that ball is done you hear the crowd going absolutely beserk.

"Over there, when that was the case, it was just like dead silence - it was the strangest thing. You could hear your mate calling for ones and twos. You don't have to work on body language. It was quite strange and quite hard to get up for but it was just something that we knew we had to deal with."

All professional cricket in England and Wales is currently postponed until at least July 1 and play will not return until the ECB is able to formulate a post-lockdown strategy in partnership with the Government that doesn't compromise player or spectator safety.

0:52 Chris Woakes believes players would be happy to spend up to a month in quarantine at a ground if it paved the way for cricket to be played behind closed doors Chris Woakes believes players would be happy to spend up to a month in quarantine at a ground if it paved the way for cricket to be played behind closed doors

That may mean games would have to take place in bio-secure environments at grounds, like the Ageas Bowl and Old Trafford, that have an hotel on site and without fans present.

"I'm more than happy to play behind closed doors [in England]," said Roy. "I just want to play some cricket, to be honest. For us to be able to go out and play some cricket would be an incredible feeling - it feels weird. I feel like a kid again but I guess we are governed by the Government. There are way bigger things going on."

Roy experienced an "absolutely ridiculous" 2019 - winning the Cricket World Cup on home turf, with his throw from the deep securing the run out of New Zealand's Martin Guptill to secure England's triumph, before making his Test debut against Ireland only to be dropped after four Ashes Tests with an overall average of 18.70 from 10 knocks.

Roy averaged 63.28 in the 2019 Cricket World Cup after amassing 443 in seven innings

While he concedes that his shot at opening in five-day cricket has gone for now - Rory Burns and Dom Sibley stepping up in South Africa this winter, before Keaton Jennings was called-up for the tour of Sri Lanka before the series was postponed - his desire to retain a Test place in the middle-order remains unabated.

"I think the boys have got that [opening spot] covered pretty well now - I think they've found a couple of nice players to fill that spot," said Roy.

"I've worked very, very hard to try and crack the nut in Test cricket and for it to get taken away from me that quickly - obviously after a couple of bad scores - was really heart-breaking, so there's no doubt in my mind that I'm going to be trying my hardest to try and get back into the side and try to prove myself wrong, more than anything.

0:54 Jason Roy said he was unfazed by comments from Australia's Josh Hazlewood questioning his ability last summer Jason Roy said he was unfazed by comments from Australia's Josh Hazlewood questioning his ability last summer

"Scoring a weight of runs in white-ball cricket and then not being able to do that in Test cricket was upsetting for me because I really felt like I could. I still feel like I can but I just need to fight for my position again and get back in there and prove to myself that I can actually do it."

A blistering 70 off just 38 balls in February's first T20 against South Africa was a brutal reminder of Roy's attacking prowess in the shortest format of the game, which makes the current uncertainty about whether the ICC World Twenty20 will go ahead later in the year all the tougher to bear.

6:17 Highlights from the first T20 international between South Africa and England at Buffalo Park in East London Highlights from the first T20 international between South Africa and England at Buffalo Park in East London

"I've just been concentrating on the now, to be honest, but if players aren't able to prepare in the right way or get over to Australia safely then it makes sense to postpone it.

"But if it goes ahead and professional cricketers are told we've got three weeks to prepare for the World T20, you can be sure that all of the boys will be putting the yards in to make sure they are ready.

"I think all of the boys are on edge, waiting for the call - so we know we've got a month's turnaround or six weeks to get in the net and hit some balls. I think the boys will be as ready as they can be."