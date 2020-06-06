QUIZ: Cricket from 2005 to 2019: Take on part two of our quiz to mark 30 years of cricket on Sky Sports

Sky Sports has been showing cricket for 30 years.

To mark the occasion, Benedict Bermange has complied a quiz on that period - we've tested you already with part one, and now it's time for part two...

Part two covers the period of 2005 and 2019 in cricket, with Benedict posing questions on the curious case of Kenya's Shem Ngoche and the highest cricket ground in the world, among others.

Take on the quiz below and let us know how you get on through Twitter @SkyCricket.