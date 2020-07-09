Justin Langer: Australia must tour England for health of the sport

Justin Langer's Australia are due to tour England in September

Justin Langer says Australia's tour of England in September must go ahead 'for the health of world cricket'.

The Australians are due to visit England later this summer for a limited-overs series which is still scheduled to go ahead despite the logistical challenges posed by the coronavirus pandemic.

England this week, England began their Test series against the West Indies with a match at Southampton which is being played behind closed doors.

Langer also feels Australia must release players to compete in this year's Indian Premier League, with the Twenty20 World Cup, due to take place in Australia in October, also still on the schedule as it stands.

"I think we have to go to England. There's lots of challenges, of course, but we have to find solutions to make sure that can happen if possible," Langer said. "That's my view. I think for the health of world cricket.

"If things out of control happen and we can't end up going, at least we can say we've done everything in our power to make it happen."

After a 117-day hiatus, international cricket returned on Wednesday as England and West Indies played a rain-hit opening day in Southampton in the first of three Tests.

With India having committed to touring for a four-test series in the Australian summer, Langer said Australia should allow its top players like Steve Smith and Pat Cummins to play in the IPL, even if it means they might miss the start of the domestic season.

"I think we have to. Talking frankly," Langer said. "I'll always look for win-win situations and hopefully we do that when we get some clarity on whats happening with the schedule."

