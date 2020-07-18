Rain hits England's victory push against West Indies on day three of second Test

Rain has delayed the start of day three of the second Test between England and West Indies

England's bid to draw level in the #raisethebat series against West Indies has taken a hit with day three of the second Test at Emirates Old Trafford delayed by rain.

England - 1-0 down in the three-match series after losing the opening Test in Southampton - closed day two leading by 437 runs, with West Indies' 32-1 in reply to the hosts' 469-9 declared.

But wet weather in Manchester means play has yet to begin on Saturday and there is real danger of a complete washout with the forecast looking grim.

West Indies will retain the Wisden Trophy if they avoid defeat - Jason Holder's men hold the silverware after their 2-1 win over England in the Caribbean in early 2019.

Sam Curran has taken the only West Indies wicket to fall so far

The tourists won the first Test at The Ageas Bowl by four wickets but have struggled in the second Test so far having inserted England on Thursday morning after winning the toss.

Ben Stokes (176 from 356) and Dom Sibley (120 from 372) shared a fourth-wicket stand of 260 in England's mammoth total, with Stokes completing his 10th Test ton and Sibley his second - off-spinner Roston Chase taking 5-172 for West Indies.

Sam Curran then trapped John Campbell (12) lbw before stumps on day two and would also have had nightwatchman Alzarri Joseph (14no) out in similar fashion had England reviewed - Joseph will be joined in the middle by Kraigg Brathwaite (6no) when play eventually resumes.

Left-armer Curran had been drafted into the England side after Jofra Archer's bio-secure breach, for which the latter has received a fine and a written warning.