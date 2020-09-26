ECB: Coronavirus will not dilute women's game commitment

The Rachael Heyhoe Flint Trophy has seen a record number of viewers

Women's cricket will not be immune from coronavirus cuts but the ECB remains committed to the growth of the game, says CEO Tom Harrison.

As England Women currently face West Indies in a five-match T20 series and the Rachael Heyhoe Flint Trophy has seen around half a million people tune into live streams of the group stages, the women's game has made positive steps despite a challenging year.

And although Harrison has been quick to praise the momentum gained, he warned the game was not immune from cuts that has left a financial black hole for the ECB to fill.

"We feel there is momentum building up and 2020, when it could have been a year of oblivion for women's cricket, has been a net positive," said Harrison.

"Overall, the impact of the pandemic on our finances is massive, it's already well over £100m and could be £200m because we don't know where we go in 2021.

"We will of course build a number of contingency plans over the course of the next few months for whatever next year brings.

"But we're not in any position to ringfence anything - although that doesn't mean any dilution on our commitment."

ECB still want to inspire future generations

Harrison believes the ECB will have to think creatively to ensure the current momentum is not lost with opportunities to maximise commercial revenues fundamental moving forward.

He added: "There are different ways of doing things - sometimes doing it yourself means you pay for it yourself or, you can enable things to happen through partnerships and creatively challenging yourself to finding a different way to create the same outcome but with less money.

"And that's what were looking to do across the board at the ECB - none of our ambition to inspire future generations is being diluted by coronavirus impacting on our finances, we just have to be smarter in how we deploy our money and resources.

"But our commitment to the Women's game is as strong as ever and you will see a continued growth."

Watch the Rachael Heyhoe Flint Trophy final between Northern Diamonds and Southern Vipers, live on Sky Sports Cricket from 10.15am on Sunday.