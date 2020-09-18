Watch England Women's T20s vs West Indies free on Sky Sports YouTube channel

2:01 After a long wait, England Women are finally back in action with a five-match T20 series against the West Indies! After a long wait, England Women are finally back in action with a five-match T20 series against the West Indies!

Sky Sports will stream all five matches of the T20 Women's series between England and the West Indies next week.

With Women's Big Cricket Month taking place throughout September, coverage of the series will be free to watch on the Sky Sports YouTube channel from Monday, September 21. There will also be a full schedule of live coverage across the Sky Sports Cricket channel.

The series, which will be played behind closed doors in a bio-secure environment at Derbyshire's Incora County Ground, will be the first women's international cricket game since the coronavirus pandemic began. England were due to host India and South Africa earlier this summer but both teams were unable to travel due to the pandemic.

England vs West Indies schedule Monday, September 21- 1st Vitality IT20, 6.30pm

Wednesday, September 23 - 2nd Vitality IT20, 6.30pm

Saturday, September 26 - 3rd Vitality IT20, 1pm

Monday, September 28 - 4th Vitality IT20, 6.30pm

Wednesday, September 30 - 5th Vitality IT20, 6.30pm

Sky Sports director of dricket, Bryan Henderson, said: "After a full men's programme, we are delighted finally to be able to show women's cricket this summer with what should be a great series against West Indies.

"Sky's commitment to women's cricket increases every year and we are proud of the part we play in showcasing these great cricketers and inspiring young girls and boys to be active and play this great sport."

England vs West Indies Live on

So far in 2020, Sky Sports has live streamed the Women's Cricket World Cup, Netball Superleague, AIG Women's Open, and will continue to do so, with hundreds of thousands of fans watching the matches online.

Women's Big Cricket Month, adopted by the English Cricket Board (ECB) aims to showcase stories in the women's game and encourage more women and girls to play, watch or attend cricket across the next 12 months.

