New Zealand's Kane Williamson up to second in ICC Test batting rankings, level with Virat Kohli

New Zealand captain Kane Williamson is up to second in the ICC Test batting rankings after his career-best 251 against West Indies in Hamilton

New Zealand captain Kane Williamson is up to second in the ICC Test batting rankings after his career-best 251 against West Indies in Hamilton.

Williamson's knock - which came in an innings-and-134-run win for his side - saw him move level on 886 points with India captain Virat Kohli, with only Australia's Steve Smith (911 points) above them.

The Black Caps skipper posted the ninth-highest individual score in New Zealand's Test history as the hosts thrashed West Indies to move 1-0 up in the two-match series.

Black Caps seamer Neil Wagner has risen to second in the Test bowling rankings

Left-arm seamer Neil Wagner took six wickets in the match and has now moved above England's Stuart Broad into second place in the bowling standings, behind only Australia's Pat Cummins.

West Indies captain Jason Holder went wicketless and scored just 33 runs in the game and has now slipped from top spot in the all-rounder rankings, with England's Ben Stokes now at the summit.

Holder held a one-point advantage over Stokes but now trails him by 12 points in second place.

West Indies skipper Jason Holder has slipped from top spot in the all-rounder standings, behind England's Ben Stokes

ICC Test rankings - top English players

Batting:

8th: Ben Stokes

9th: Joe Root

20th: Jos Buttler

Bowling:

3rd: Stuart Broad

8th: James Anderson

20th: Chris Woakes

All-rounders:

1st: Ben Stokes

8th: Chris Woakes

11th: Stuart Broad