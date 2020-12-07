New Zealand's Kane Williamson up to second in ICC Test batting rankings, level with Virat Kohli
Career-best 251 moves Kane Williamson up to second in ICC Test batting standings; New Zealand team-mate Neil Wagner up to second in bowling rankings, above Stuart Broad; Jason Holder slips behind Ben Stokes in all-rounder chart
Last Updated: 07/12/20 10:23am
New Zealand captain Kane Williamson is up to second in the ICC Test batting rankings after his career-best 251 against West Indies in Hamilton.
Williamson's knock - which came in an innings-and-134-run win for his side - saw him move level on 886 points with India captain Virat Kohli, with only Australia's Steve Smith (911 points) above them.
The Black Caps skipper posted the ninth-highest individual score in New Zealand's Test history as the hosts thrashed West Indies to move 1-0 up in the two-match series.
Left-arm seamer Neil Wagner took six wickets in the match and has now moved above England's Stuart Broad into second place in the bowling standings, behind only Australia's Pat Cummins.
West Indies captain Jason Holder went wicketless and scored just 33 runs in the game and has now slipped from top spot in the all-rounder rankings, with England's Ben Stokes now at the summit.
Holder held a one-point advantage over Stokes but now trails him by 12 points in second place.
ICC Test rankings - top English players
Batting:
8th: Ben Stokes
9th: Joe Root
20th: Jos Buttler
Bowling:
3rd: Stuart Broad
8th: James Anderson
20th: Chris Woakes
All-rounders:
1st: Ben Stokes
8th: Chris Woakes
11th: Stuart Broad