Andrew Flintoff and Bumble the special guests on Thursday's The Hussain and Key Cricket Show

With Andrew Flintoff appearing on Thursday's The Hussain and Key Cricket Show, look back on one of his greatest spells, to South Africa's Jacques Kallis at Edgbaston in 2008

Andrew Flintoff will be a guest on Thursday's The Hussain and Key Cricket Show with the former all-rounder joining Nasser, Rob and David Lloyd to talk England, Lancashire and more.

The boys will reflect on the postponement of England's three-match ODI series in South Africa on medical grounds and perhaps ask whether the games were called off too soon with the tourists' two initial unconfirmed positive tests for coronavirus found to be false.

Eoin Morgan's side did get three games in against the Proteas, though, with Dawid Malan starring in a 3-0 sweep of South Africa in the T20 series, a result that took England top of the rankings in the format.

Michael Atherton wonders whether England and South Africa could have waited for the results of the tourists' Covid tests before agreeing to postpone the three-match ODI series

Flintoff and co will assess how England are shaping up for next year's T20 World Cup in India, looking at the impact of Malan, Jos Buttler, Adil Rashid, Jonny Bairstow and more.

The boys will also preview the Test side's two-match tour of Sri Lanka in January, a trip which was confirmed by the ECB on Wednesday in a rescheduling of a series that was postponed in March due to the pandemic.

England won 3-0 in Sri Lanka in late 2018 - their first sweep in an overseas series of three or more Tests since beating New Zealand in 1963 - with Bairstow scoring a century in the final Test in Colombo.

Nasser Hussain says Jonny Bairstow deserves an England Test recall with the batsman expected to return for the impending series in Sri Lanka

The Yorkshireman looks set to be recalled for the impending series and is poised for a first Test appearance since last Christmas after withdrawing from his Big Bash stint with Melbourne Stars.

Flintoff and the team will discuss Bairstow's possible comeback, as well as the rumours fast bowler Jofra Archer will be rested with the 2020 calendar looking crammed.

James Anderson became the first fast bowler to take 600 Test wickets when he dismissed Pakistan's Azhar Ali at The Ageas Bowl

Which spinners will England select? What roles will seamers Stuart Broad and James Anderson - who bagged their 500th and 600th Test wickets respectively this summer - play in the subcontinent?

The boys should also ponder those questions as well as look back on Zak Crawley's superb double hundred against Pakistan at The Ageas Bowl in August, a knock that made his mentor, Rob Key, very happy indeed!

Plus, with Bumble and Flintoff on the show, there will also be chat about great times at Lancashire, including the 1995 Benson and Hedges Cup Final when Michael Atherton's 93 helped the Red Rose county beat Kent.

