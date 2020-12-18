India lead Australia by 62 runs after absorbing 15-wicket day two of first Test in Adelaide

India hold a 62-run lead over Australia after a 15-wicket second day of the series-opening pink-ball Test, in which the hosts collapsed with the bat before being rallied by skipper Tim Paine's unbeaten eighth Test fifty.

Australia needed just 25 balls to polish off the India innings in Adelaide on Friday, with the tourists only able to add 11 runs to their overnight 233-6 as Mitchell Starc (4-53) and Pat Cummins (3-48) each struck twice.

However, the hosts sunk to 111-7 in reply as Jasprit Bumrah (2-52), Ravichandran Ashwin (4-55) and Umesh Yadav (3-40) ripped through their line-up, only for Paine (73no) - who was dropped on 26 - to help his side assemble 80 runs for the final three wickets as they battled to 191 all out.

Tim Paine's unbeaten 73 helped Australia from 111-7 to 191 all out

India, who began their second innings with a lead of 53, could not come through a testing six-over period under the lights up to stumps unscathed, with Prithvi Shaw (4) bowled cheaply for the second time in the game, on this occasion by Cummins.

Things could have been worse for the tourists but Paine spilled a catch behind the stumps which would have removed Shaw's fellow opener Mayank Agarwal for two - Cummins the unfortunate bowler.

India closed on 9-1 with Agarwal (3no) and nightwatchman Bumrah (5no) at the crease and the Test - the first of four Australia and India will contest over the next couple of months - fascinatingly poised.

Fast bowler Bumrah had earlier triggered Australia's collapse by removing openers Matthew Wade (8) and Joe Burns (8) lbw to reduce the hosts to 29-2 - and that became 79-5 when off-spinner Ashwin took out the middle order, including Steve Smith (1 from 29 deliveries) in his first over.

Marnus Labuschagne made 47 after being dropped twice

Marnus Labuschagne hit 47 - after being dropped on 12 and 21 by Bumrah and Shaw respectively and overturning a caught-behind dismissal off Mohammed Shami - during a stand of 32 with Paine for the sixth wicket.

But he was then one of two victims for paceman Umesh in the 54th over - Labuschagne out lbw before Cummins (0) fended a short ball to gully three deliveries later.

Paine went on to share stands in the twenties with bowlers Starc (15), Nathan Lyon (10) and Josh Hazlewood (8) as Australia reduced their deficit.

Umesh bagged the final wicket when Hazlewood steered to slip, while Ashwin made Lyon his fourth scalp of the day having earlier removed Smith, Travis Head (7) and Australia debutant Cameron Green (11) - Green out to a superb leaping catch from India captain Virat Kohli at midwicket.

Ashwin had been the first India batsman to fall on day two, snicking Cummins' third delivery to wicketkeeper Paine to depart for 15.

Mitchell Starc finished with four first-innings wickets for Australia

Paine then caught Wriddhiman Saha (9) off the bowling of Starc before Starc removed Umesh (6) as the India tailender sliced mid-on and Cummins bagged the final wicket - Shami caught at short leg after getting in a tangle against a bouncer.

Cricket Australia monitoring Covid outbreak in Sydney

Meanwhile, Cricket Australia is monitoring a Covid-19 outbreak in Sydney but does not consider the third Test against India, due to be held in the city from January 7, to be under threat.

Australian states and territories have begun imposing border restrictions after 28 cases of the virus were detected from a cluster on Sydney's northern beaches.

Sydney is scheduled to host the third Australia vs India in January

CA's interim chief executive Nick Hockey told SEN Radio: "We're monitoring the situation. We're not panicking at all.

"A few weeks ago we had (an) outbreak (in Adelaide) and through that process we worked very calmly to get the players in on a charter plane.

"I think the governments around the country have handled the pandemic so well, so we'll watch, learn and stay in touch."

The new cases in Sydney resulted in some broadcasters and media at the Adelaide Test taking precautions to ensure the safety of staff.

Fox Cricket commentator Brett Lee flew home to Sydney on Friday with the former Australia fast bowler living on Sydney's northern beaches - Lee has does not have any symptoms and has not been to any listed hot spots.