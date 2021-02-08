England will push for victory on day five of first Test in India after setting hosts 420 in Chennai

Jack Leach took two wickets early in the day to wrap up India's first innings, before adding another at the start of their second (Credit: BCCI)

Jack Leach removed Rohit Sharma late on day four to leave England needing nine wickets on the final day to win the first Test in Chennai.

Set 420 to win after England dragged out their second innings, India closed on 39-1 as Shubman Gill (15no) and Cheteshwar Pujara (12no) made it safely through the last half hour.

After Leach and Jimmy Anderson had taken two wickets apiece to wrap up India's first innings on 337 before lunch, Joe Root again top-scored for the tourists, making a breezy 40 from 32 balls, but there was less urgency as the innings went on and it eventually fizzled out on 178.

Ravichandran Ashwin claimed his 28th five-wicket haul in Tests, finishing with 6-61, while Ishant Sharma took his 300th in the format when he got Dan Lawrence lbw.

India require an unlikely, but not insurmountable, 381 runs to win on day five but England will hope to justify their decision to bat on and take the wickets they need to wrap up victory on a deteriorating pitch, in a match they have dominated for large spells.

More to follow…

Follow over-by-over text commentary of day five of the first Test between India and England on the Sky Sports App and skysports.com from 4am on Tuesday.