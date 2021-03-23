Rahkeem Cornwall fifty earns West Indies first-innings lead over Sri Lanka

Rahkeem Cornwall became the first Antiguan to score a Test fifty at the Sir Vivian Richards Stadium

Rahkeem Cornwall scored an unbeaten half-century, sharing in a vital 90-run partnership for the eighth wicket with Joshua Da Silva, to guide the West Indies to a 99-run lead over Sri Lanka on day two of the first Test in Antigua.

Sri Lanka seamer Suranga Lakmal earlier took 5-45 to rip through the West Indies middle order, but a quickfire 60 not out, off 79 balls, from Cornwall kept the hosts in the driving seat.

Wicketkeeper Da Silva scored 46 and held things together as the West Indies edged past Sri Lanka's first innings total of 169. Cornwall came to the crease with the score 171-7 and, though Da Silva departed late in the day, the pair's fine stand steered the team to 268-8 at stumps.

The home side got in trouble early on in their reply after starting the day 13-0. In the third over of the day, Lakmal had skipper Kraigg Brathwaite caught by Dhananjaya de Silva at second slip for three.

A 56-run second-wicket stand between John Campbell (42) and Nkrumah Bonner (31) steadied things but then Lakmal returned to make further inroads into the West Indies lineup.

Lakmal's ability to get the ball to move both ways was perfectly illustrated as Jermaine Blackwood was bowled by an inswinger for two, while he picked up the dangerous Kyle Mayers (45), caught second slip, shortly afterwards.

Lakmal completed his five-for by bowling Jason Holder (19) off an inside edge and then picking up Alzarri Joseph for a duck, caught at point, in his very next over.

At that stage, the Windies had a lead of just two, with only three wickets in hand, but Cornwall and Da Silva's counter-attacking partnership swung the Test back in the home side's favour by the close of play.

Da Silva fella shortly before stumps, caught behind after being lured into a loose shot by a short ball from Dushmantha Chameera (2-71), but Cornwall remains unbeaten after becoming the first Antiguan to score a Test fifty at the Sir Vivian Richards Stadium.