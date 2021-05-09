Nauman Ali five-for has Pakistan on cusp of Zimbabwe series win

Left-arm spinner Nauman Ali claimed 5-86 to have Pakistan on the brink of an innings victory in the second Test against Zimbabwe

Nauman Ali took five second-innings wickets as Pakistan closed in on an innings victory over Zimbabwe on day three of the second Test in Harare on Sunday.

Zimbabwe, who trail 1-0 in the two-Test series, were made to follow on after being bowled out for 132 at the first time of asking and were nine second-innings wickets down - still trailing by 158 runs - by the close of play

Seamer Hasan Ali (5-27) did the bulk of the damage early on as Zimbabwe - who started the day at 52-4 in their first innings - were skittled out on the stroke of lunch, before veteran left-arm spinner Nauman took over in the final two sessions.

Nauman (5-86) was expensive in his 21 overs, but got reward on a pitch that is starting to take turn as he also moved past 300 first-class wickets with his haul.

Regis Chakabva struck an impressive 80 for Zimbabwe, an innings that included 13 fours and two sixes, while stand-in skipper Brendan Taylor smashed 49 from 31 balls as he tried to put the pressure back on Pakistan.

Left-arm paceman Shaheen Afridi (4-45), who shared all nine wickets with Nauman, ended the pair's fun as Taylor fended a short, sharp delivery down the legside to Mohammad Rizwan.

Chakabva's innings, meanwhile, was ended when he attempted one slog too many off Nauman, edging to Babar Azam at slip and Zimbabwe's innings fell apart thereafter.

From being 170-3, the hosts collapsed to 202-9, though Luke Jongwe (31no) and Blessing Muzarabani (0no) did manage to block out the final seven overs of the day to at least take the game to a fourth morning.

Hasan's haul ensures the 34-year-old's impressive form for the series continues, having taken 9-89 in their innings victory in the first Test and also contributing 97 - off just 104 balls - in their massive first innings score of 510-8 here.