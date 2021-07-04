Tom Curran delighted with four wickets for England against Sri Lanka in abandoned third ODI

Tom Curran returned to form with four wickets

Tom Curran was delighted to be back among the wickets in England's third ODI against Sri Lanka in Bristol.

Having taken 4-35 to help bowl out the visitors for a meagre 166, Eoin Morgan's side never got the chance to begin their reply as rain forced the abandonment of the contest.

Curran had taken just three wickets in his previous 11 ODIs but, despite his struggles, the 26-year-old fast bowler claims he's been bowling as well as ever.

"I haven't felt like I've done anything different. It's a funny game," he said. "I've felt pretty good for a while, to be honest. I just haven't quite been getting the wickets.

"I don't think I've done much different. It's nice to contribute with a few wickets today."

5:13 Watch Sri Lanka's innings from the third ODI in Bristol as Tom Curran's 4-35 helped England skittle the tourists for 166 Watch Sri Lanka's innings from the third ODI in Bristol as Tom Curran's 4-35 helped England skittle the tourists for 166

Curran's ODI appearances have been sporadic thanks in large part to the phenomenal strength in depth that England possess in the pace bowling department.

Despite not having players like Ben Stokes and Jofra Archer available, Sri Lanka have failed to score more than 241 across the three-match series as the home side triumphed 2-0.

Curran claims the competition for places has helped him thrive: "The competition is always high.

"Everyone that has come in has put their hand up and bowled really well.

"All three games, the wickets have been shared around, obviously [Chris] Woakes with four then Sam [Curran] with five, but I think even the guys from the other end have bowled really well.

"Everyone that has played in the first three ODIs has done really nicely."

It is the second straight game that the Curran brothers have shone, with Sam claiming his maiden five wicket haul for England in Thursday's victory.

0:48 Sam Curran picked up his maiden ODI five-for on his home ground earlier in the week Sam Curran picked up his maiden ODI five-for on his home ground earlier in the week

Tom, who took 0-43 in the second ODI, was present for that moment and was ecstatic for his younger brother.

"It was really, really special actually at The Oval, being at our home ground with lots of friends and family there and seeing Sam take five.

"Being on the field for that was really, really special. I really enjoyed it."

Watch the first ODI between England and Pakistan, in Cardiff, live on Sky Sports Cricket from 12.30pm on Thursday.