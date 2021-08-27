Chris Cairns: Former New Zealand all-rounder paralysed after stroke during heart surgery

Former New Zealand all-rounder Chris Cairns has been left paralysed in his legs after suffering a stroke during emergency heart surgery.

Cairns, 51, had surgery in Sydney after a "major medical event" in Canberra earlier in August and came off life support last week.

New Zealand media reported Cairns had suffered an aortic dissection - a tear in the body's main artery.

In a statement, Cairns' lawyer Aaron Lloyd said he will now begin a "significant rehabilitation process" at a specialist spinal hospital in Australia.

"During the life-saving emergency heart surgery Chris underwent in Sydney he suffered a stroke in his spine. This has resulted in paralysis in his legs," the statement said.

"Chris and his family now want to focus on spending time together where possible and making whatever progress they can in his recovery."

Cairns, the son of former Test player Lance Cairns, played 62 Tests and 215 one-day internationals for New Zealand between 1989 and 2006.