Joe Root calls for 'ruthless' England to drive home momentum against India in fourth Test at The Oval

Joe Root says the had work starts now for England ahead of the fourth Test

Joe Root has called for a "ruthless" approach from his England side when the Test series against India resumes level at 1-1 at The Oval on Thursday.

The hosts squared the five-match series with an innings victory in the third Test at Headingley, wrestling the momentum back from an India side who had won at Lord's in the aggressive style which has become their trademark under Virat Kohli's leadership.

England's bowlers were accused of getting drawn into a macho battle ill-suited to their skills in that game, and ahead of the fourth Test Root stressed the importance of piling on the pressure at The Oval on their own terms.

"[India] are a world-class side led by Virat," the England captain said at his media conference on Tuesday. "I expect nothing less than a response. We'd be naive to think otherwise.

"That's why it's really important we don't get too comfortable, that we don't think we've achieved anything to this point.

"We've just got ourselves back to level playing. We have to now look to work even harder, and if we find ourselves ahead of the game we get ruthless again and really drive that winning position home.

The best of the action from day four of the third Test at Headingley as England beat India by an innings and 76 runs to level the series at 1-1.

"As a team, one thing we took away from [Lord's] is we have to be the best version of our team. We do things our way, we don't get sucked in to playing anyone else's game and we go about things in our own manner.

"We did that in a perfect response at Headingley, and it's really important we remember that. That's when we play our best cricket."

Woakes, Wood add to bowling options

England's discipline with the ball was the foundation of their Leeds success, and their options in that department have been strengthened further by the return to the squad of Mark Wood and Chris Woakes.

Wood missed the third Test with a shoulder injury, while a combination of factors has kept Woakes out of the five-day side for a year.

Chris Woakes is in contention for a first Test appearance in a year

Root said a decision on any changes would be made after a check on pitch conditions and the physical state of those who played in the last Test, but welcomed the return of Woakes in particular.

"The last year or so has been a nightmare for him," he said. "Whether it be Covid that's kept him out as a close contact, or a freak injury coming down the stairs. It feels like he's not played a huge amount, but when he has played he's been as good as he ever has been.

"He was our best player last summer, so to have him back around things is great."

