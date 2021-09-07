County Championship: Sam Robson hits 253 for Middlesex, Essex thrash Gloucestershire

Sam Robson hit 253 for Middlesex against Sussex

Sam Robson hit the second-highest score of the County Championship season as Middlesex piled on the runs on the second day against Sussex in Division Three.

Robson made a career-best 253 - just behind David Bedingham's 257 for Durham earlier in the year - before being dismissed by Jack Carson.

Middlesex were 518-4 at lunch, having opted to bat first at Hove, and Robbie White and Martin Andersson pushed them beyond 600 in the afternoon as they both hit half-centuries.

Sussex v Middlesex scorecard

Simon Harmer took his wicket tally for the season to 49 as Essex kept hold of top spot in Division Two with an innings and three-run victory over Gloucestershire.

Off-spinner Harmer returned four for 78 as Essex claimed the five wickets needed on day four before lunch - with Gloucestershire bowled out for 197.

2⃣5⃣3⃣ runs

3⃣5⃣6⃣ balls

4⃣6⃣2⃣ minutes

3⃣1⃣ boundaries



A mammoth effort from Sam Robson to make his career best score 👊



Well batted, Sam 👏#LVCountyChamp pic.twitter.com/BKr35N4R2m — PCA (@PCA) September 7, 2021

Essex have won both their divisional stage matches by an innings, having previously thrashed Glamorgan.

Essex's initial pursuit of the final five wickets did not take long as three wickets fell for no runs. Sam Cook dragged Tom Lace outside off stump and caught an edge to bucket-hands Harmer at second slip with the 11th ball of the morning.

Essex v Gloucestershire scorecard

Ten balls later and Cook struck again with a fullish delivery to rap Graeme Van Buuren on the pads.

In the following over, Chris Dent bravely attempted to leave Harmer - who had been getting significant turn and bounce - only for that delivery to cannon into middle and off.

Ryan Higgins and Zafar Khan wobbled Gloucestershire off 134 - with the former finding fluency with four fours and a six.

Pakistan's Zafar also found the boundary four times on his way to 24 during a 78-minute partnership with Higgins, which was worth 54.

Harmer eventually ended the stand when he snared an outside edge to Alastair Cook at first slip and the victory was wrapped up at 12:18pm when Higgins was run out attempting a second run by Shane Snater at square leg.

Kent sealed a thumping win over Worcestershire by an innings and 56 runs on day three at Canterbury.

Kent v Worcestershire scorecard

Nathan Gilchrist, Grant Stewart and Darren Stevens took three wickets apiece to dismiss the visitors for 204 in their second innings, as the hosts recorded their second consecutive red-ball win in Division Three having previously failed to record a victory all season.

Joe Leach showed some defiance with 49 not out after Ed Barnard had hung around to make 44, but Worcestershire were left to rue their failings on the first two days, when Kent dominated throughout.

Yorkshire had the day off after they wrapped up a remarkable victory over Somerset inside two days at Scarborough on Monday.