County Championship: Hampshire, Warwickshire, Lancashire and Nottinghamshire tussle for trophy

James Vince (L) is aiming to become the first Hampshire captain to win the County Championship since 1973

It's the final round of County Championship fixtures this week – with four sides still in the running to claim the title.

Either Hampshire, Warwickshire, Lancashire or Nottinghamshire will secure the trophy, the first to be contested under the 'conference' format, following the decisive clashes which begin on Tuesday.

The eventual winners also get the chance to collect further silverware next week when they meet the runners-up in the five-day showpiece Bob Willis Trophy final at Lord's, live on Sky Sports Cricket.

Lancashire's Tom Bailey will spearhead the pace attack as they target victory against Hampshire at Liverpool

So how could the battle for the Championship crown unfold over the coming days? Here are the possible permutations…

Hampshire seek to end 48-year title drought

Hampshire can put their Vitality Blast Finals Day disappointment behind them by overcoming Lancashire at Liverpool - a result that would almost certainly clinch their first red-ball title since 1973.

If Hampshire win and pick up at least five of a possible eight bonus points, they cannot be caught. However, a low-scoring victory, with four bonus points or fewer, could yet leave the door ajar for Warwickshire.

LV= Insurance County Championship Division One Hampshire 58.5pts Warwickshire 55pts Lancashire 54.5pts Nottinghamshire 52pts Yorkshire 41.5pts Somerset 26.5pts

The Bears would snatch top spot if they beat Yorkshire at Edgbaston and take at least four more bonus points than Hampshire manage. Should the Liverpool clash end in a draw, any kind of win for Warwickshire would be enough to give them the title.

Lancashire, meanwhile, can take the championship if they triumph against Hampshire and gain at least one more bonus point than Warwickshire.

Nottinghamshire must defeat Somerset, preferably with maximum points, to retain any hope of leapfrogging their three rivals.

If that happens, Nottinghamshire need the other results to go in their favour. A Hampshire victory at Liverpool would end their chances, but a draw or even a low-scoring win for Lancashire would keep Notts in play.

Sam Hain and his Warwickshire team-mates can take advantage if Hampshire slip up against Lancashire

Should Warwickshire fail to defeat Yorkshire, or even record a win with at least four fewer bonus points than Nottinghamshire, the title would - unlikely as it seems - be on its way to Trent Bridge.

In Division Two, outgoing county champions Essex will finish top as long as they take at least four bonus points from their match against Northamptonshire, which would guarantee they finish ahead of Gloucestershire.

The winners of Kent's clash against Middlesex at Canterbury will take top spot in Division Three, with a similar scenario at Hove, where Sussex and Derbyshire meet to decide the wooden spoon.