Warwickshire win Bob Willis Trophy in style with victory by an innings and 199 runs over Lancashire

Warwickshire captain Will Rhodes holds the Bob Willis Trophy at Lord's

Warwickshire wrapped up the Bob Willis Trophy in quick time, needing just over an hour on day four to inflict an emphatic innings and 199-run defeat on Lancashire at Lord's.

The County Champions bagged their second trophy in a week when Tom Bailey top-edged an attempted pull off Liam Norwell (3-60) and wicketkeeper Michael Burgess sprinted back behind square to take a well-judged catch.

Lancashire were duly all out for 241, avoiding the ignominy of suffering their worst-ever loss to a fellow county - that record remaining the innings and 200-run defeat to Yorkshire in 1938.

The Red Rose county - in trouble ever since slumping to 12-6 on day one - began the day on 171-6, still 269 runs behind with no prospect of the heavy overnight rain saving them.

The chances of Lancashire batting out the session seemed slim as the players took the field in this longest of summers - today being the first time that a red ball first-class cricket has been played in England in October since 1864.

Luke Wood (28), who top-scored with 46 in Lancashire's first innings, again showed good timing but was undone in an eye-catching spell from debutant Manraj Johal (1-30).

The 19-year-old beat Wood on the outside edge and induced a couple of leading edges before rattling leg stump with a full inswinger.

Spinner Danny Briggs (3-58) came into the attack after 50 minutes of play and made an instant impact, finding sharp turn to trap Rob Jones (18) lbw with a delivery that pitched on leg and beat the batter's forward defensive prod.

At 221-8 Lancashire avoided their heaviest ever defeat - the innings and 220-run handed out by West Indies in 1950 - and a couple of lusty blows from Jack Blatherwick (11) reduced the arrears a little further.

Briggs picked up his second of the morning when Blatherwick was stumped attempting to pick up his second six of the morning before Norwell also picked up his third scalp of the innings to end the season in style.