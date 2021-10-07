Ben Stokes: England all-rounder unlikely to be in Ashes squad after undergoing second surgery on finger
Ben Stokes is currently taking a break from cricket in order to focus on his mental health and recover from his finger injury; all-rounder does not have a specific return date in mind but is highly unlikely to make England's Ashes squad
Ben Stokes is highly unlikely to be included in England's squad for the Ashes this winter after undergoing a second surgery on his finger.
Stokes announced this summer that he was taking a break from cricket to focus on his mental health and to allow his finger to heal.
He suffered the injury to the index finger on his left hand in April while playing for the Rajasthan Royals in the Indian Premier League.
The all-rounder's second surgery took place on Monday and saw him have two screws and scar tissue removed.
The England and Wales Cricket Board said Stokes will now undergo an "intensive period of rehabilitation for the next four weeks" with their medical team.
The 30-year-old is not targeting a specific return date from the injury or his break, with the Ashes series to begin on December 8 in Australia.
Stokes was not included in England's squad for the T20 World Cup, which takes place in the United Arab Emirates in October and November.
