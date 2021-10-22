T20 World Cup, Group 1: England targeting World Cup double; West Indies looking to go back-to-back

Will Adil Rashid's leg-spin help England to another World Cup title, this time in the shortest form?

Group 1 of the T20 World Cup Super 12 includes defending champions West Indies, reigning 50-over victors England and an Australia side looking to win the short-form World Cup for the first time...

Australia

Result in 2016: Knocked out at Super 10 stage

PAST PERFORMANCES: Having dominated the 50-over World Cup, Australia were highly fancied to shine when the shorter format launched in 2007. However, they have achieved only a single appearance in the final so far, losing to England in 2010.

PROSPECTS: Australia's form over the last year hardly inspires confidence - they have lost their last five T20I series, including a 4-1 thrashing in Bangladesh - and it is difficult to see them doing enough in the Super 12s to secure a semi-final berth.

After a strong showing in the IPL, Glenn Maxwell could be a pivotal figure as Australia hunt a maiden T20 World Cup title

ONE TO WATCH: Wily all-rounder Glenn Maxwell goes into the tournament on the back of some impressive performances in the IPL for Royal Challengers Bangalore. The 33-year-old was prolific with the bat, particularly against spin, registering 513 runs and a strike rate of 144.

SQUAD: Aaron Finch (captain), Ashton Agar, Pat Cummins, Josh Hazlewood, Josh Inglis, Mitchell Marsh, Glenn Maxwell, Kane Richardson, Steve Smith, Mitchell Starc, Marcus Stoinis, Mitchell Swepson, Matthew Wade, David Warner, Adam Zampa. Reserves: Dan Christian, Nathan Ellis, Daniel Sams

England

Result in 2016: Runners-up, lost to West Indies in the final

PAST PERFORMANCES: England never have an average tournament - they are either nowhere, or make the final. The former category includes losses to the Netherlands in 2009 and 2014, but they overcame Australia to claim the trophy in 2010 and looked set to regain it prior to Carlos Brathwaite's final-over heroics last time out.

PROSPECTS: Only India have defeated England in a T20I series during the last three years and Eoin Morgan's experienced side, who remain at the head of the ICC rankings, will be expected to reach the semi-finals at least.

ONE TO WATCH: A string of destructive batting displays in franchise cricket propelled Liam Livingstone back into England's T20 line-up during the last year and the all-rounder's ability to take centre stage was highlighted by a blistering 42-ball century against Pakistan at Trent Bridge.

SQUAD: Eoin Morgan (captain), Moeen Ali, Jonny Bairstow, Sam Billings, Jos Buttler, Tom Curran, Chris Jordan, Liam Livingstone, Dawid Malan, Tymal Mills, Adil Rashid, Jason Roy, David Willey, Chris Woakes, Mark Wood. Reserves: Liam Dawson, Reece Topley, James Vince

South Africa

Result in 2016: Knocked out at Super 10 stage

PAST PERFORMANCES: The Proteas have yet to appear in a final, although they have twice qualified for the last four. Graeme Smith's side won all five of their matches leading up to the 2009 semi-final, where they lost out to Pakistan by seven runs at Trent Bridge.

PROSPECTS: Although they were beaten home and away by Pakistan, South Africa got the better of West Indies during their five-match series in the Caribbean last summer. If they manage to do so again next week, a semi-final place could well be theirs.

South Africa spinner Tabraiz Shamsi is the top-ranked T20I bowler in the world

ONE TO WATCH: Spinner Tabraiz Shamsi is currently top of the ICC bowling rankings in T20 cricket and his ability to turn the ball both ways will cause plenty of headaches for batsmen. Conditions in the UAE should suit the left-armer perfectly as well.

SQUAD: Temba Bavuma (captain), Quinton de Kock, Bjorn Fortuin, Reeza Hendricks, Heinrich Klaasen, Keshav Maharaj, Aiden Markram, David Miller, Wiaan Mulder, Lungi Ngidi, Anrich Nortje, Dwaine Pretorius, Kagiso Rabada, Tabraiz Shamsi, Rassie van der Dussen. Reserves: George Linde, Andile Phehlukwayo, Lizaad Williams

West Indies

Result in 2016: Champions, beat England in the final

PAST PERFORMANCES: Humbled in the inaugural tournament, when they went home early after losing both of their group matches, West Indies now stand tall as the only team to lift the trophy twice - in 2012 and 2016, sandwiching a 2014 semi-final defeat to Sri Lanka.

West Indies opener Evin Lewis was the second-highest run-scorer in the 2021 Caribbean Premier League

PROSPECTS: The defending champions have struggled for consistency in the short format, hammering Australia 4-1 but losing home series to South Africa and Pakistan. If they lay down an early marker against England, though, the Windies' pedigree suggests they could be in the mix again.

ONE TO WATCH: Big-hitting left-hander Evin Lewis was on the fringes of West Indies' T20 World Cup success in 2016, but he is now firmly embedded at the top of the order and starred as leading run-scorer for St Kitts & Nevis Patriots in their recent Caribbean Premier League triumph. Oh yeah, and Chris Gayle is still about, too!

SQUAD: Kieron Pollard (captain), Dwayne Bravo, Roston Chase, Andre Fletcher, Chris Gayle, Shimron Hetmyer, Akeal Hosein, Evin Lewis, Obed McCoy, Nicholas Pooran, Ravi Rampaul, Andre Russell, Lendl Simmons, Oshane Thomas, Hayden Walsh Jnr. Reserves: Darren Bravo, Sheldon Cottrell, Jason Holder

Bangladesh

Result in 2016: Knocked out at Super 10 stage

HOW THEY FARED IN ROUND ONE: The Tigers started with a six-run defeat to Scotland and looked in danger of elimination when Oman reached 80-2 after 11 overs in a chase of 154 for victory in game two. However, Bangladesh rallied to limit Oman to 127-9 and triumphed by 26 runs, before an 84-run victory over Papua New Guinea secured a Super 12 spot.

PAST PERFORMANCES: Bangladesh have reached round two three times before but are yet to win a game at that stage, losing all three matches in 2007 and all four fixtures in 2014 and 2016. The Tigers suffered first-round exits in 2009, 2010 and 2012.

PROSPECTS: With Shakib Al Hasan in form with bat and ball - 108 runs and nine wickets in round one - Bangladesh will hope to take a few scalps. The bowling line-up has other wicket-takers, such as left-arm quick Mustafizur Rahman, but will they score enough runs?

Shakib Al Hasan could be pivotal to Bangladesh's chances

ONE TO WATCH: Shakib. If the all-rounder maintains his form, Bangladesh could give anyone a game. The 34-year-old has been prolific and economical with his left-arm spin, going at below five runs an over, while back-to-back scores in the forties show he has his eye in with the bat, too.

SQUAD: Mahmudullah (captain), Afif Hossain, Liton Das, Mahedi Hasan, Mohammad Naim, Mohammad Saifuddin, Mushfiqur Rahim, Mustafizur Rahman, Nasum Ahmed, Nurul Hasan, Shakib Al Hasan, Shamim Hossain, Shoriful Islam, Soumya Sarkar, Taskin Ahmed. Reserves: Rubel Hossain

SRI LANKA

Result in 2016: Knocked out at Super 10 stage

HOW THEY FARED IN ROUND ONE: The 2014 champions were forced to enter at round one with their T20I ranking having dropped significantly but made pretty light work of the opposition, easing to a seven-wicket win over Namibia, a 70-run hammering of Ireland and then rolling Netherlands for just 44 in an eight-wicket triumph to emerge with a 100 per cent record.

PAST PERFORMANCES: Pretty darn good. They made the knockout stages four times in a row between 2009 and 2014, with their crowning glory coming seven years ago when they beat India in the final. They were beaten finalists in 2009 and 2012, losing to Pakistan and West Indies respectively, and made the semi-finals in 2010 before falling to champions England.

Wanindu Hasaranga is a threat with bat and ball for Sri Lanka

PROSPECTS: If momentum counts for anything in sport, then Sri Lanka now have it. Plus, they know what it takes to succeed in this competition and have Mahela Jayawardene in the dugout in his role as team consultant. With bowlers in form, too, do not rule out a semi-final push but Sri Lanka do not have the geniuses of old out on the park and this is a tough group.

ONE TO WATCH: Wanindu Hasaranga is a dual threat, with his leg-spin and hard-hitting batting set to be vital if Dasun Shanaka's men are to progress further. A 47-ball 71 against Ireland displayed his power, while he also has six wickets to his name so far. Fellow spinner Maheesh Theekshana has eight scalps and speedster Lahiru Kumara seven.

SQUAD: Dasun Shanaka (captain), Kusal Perera, Dinesh Chandimal, Dhananjaya de Silva, Pathum Nissanka, Charith Asalanka, Avishka Fernando, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Chamika Karunaratne, Wanindu Hasaranga, Dushmantha Chameera, Lahiru Kumara, Maheesh Theekshana, Akila Dananjaya, Binura Fernando