England to join West Indies in taking a knee ahead of the sides' T20 World Cup opener

England will join West Indies in taking a knee ahead of their ICC Men's T20 World Cup opener in Dubai on Saturday.

England captain Eoin Morgan confirmed the news at a press conference on Tuesday, while also saying his side are in talks with the ICC about carrying out moments of unity for their other matches.

Morgan said: "We have heard from the West Indies that they will be taking a knee and we will join them for that first game.

"In games going on from there, we've been speaking to the ICC about the potential for a moment of unity, as we have been doing at home. It hasn't been cleared up yet whether that's a possibility or not."

England took a knee during the first part of the 2020 summer, firstly during the Test series with West Indies and then the ODI series with Ireland, as a show of unity following the murder of George Floyd.

They have not carried out the gesture since, with Sky Sports commentator and former West Indies fast bowler Michael Holding criticising that move.

Holding said earlier this year on Sky Sports that he would be "bruising my knee until I go into my grave" if he were still a sportsman.

England did stand for moments of unity at home last summer, which included wearing anti-discrimination T-shirts.

Morgan: 'Unbelievably special' if we win T20 World Cup

England, who lost to West Indies in the final of the previous T20 World Cup in India in 2016, are aiming to become double world champions having triumphed in the 50-over version on home soil in 2019.

Morgan added: "It would be unbelievably special if we manage to do it.

"The group of players that we've had together for the last five or six years, alongside some new talented and young guys coming through that have really made a name for themselves, makes the composition of the squad extremely strong.

England beat New Zealand on boundary countback to win the 2019 World Cup final at Lord's

"Obviously playing away from home creates challenges within that and I suppose for the first time since 2016 we are going into a world tournament where we haven't been favourites.

"There are some challenges to go with that but challenges we have overcome in bilateral series on previous occasions and challenges that we are really looking forward to."

